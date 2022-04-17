2023 QB Zane Flores commits to OSU

Oklahoma State received a verbal commitment Sunday night from Class of 2023 quarterback Zane Flores.

A Rivals.com three-star recruit from Gretna, Nebraska, Flores is listed at 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds. He announced his commitment to the Cowboys on Twitter.

Last season, Flores threw for 2,885 yards and 26 touchdowns while rushing for 216 yards and 10 TDs. He led Gretna to its first state championship in program history.

Flores also has received offers from Kansas State, Kansas, Memphis, Missouri, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Washington and Bowling Green.

The Cowboys have four other commitments in the class: JaKobe Sanders, an offensive lineman from Stillwater; Jack Endean, an offensive lineman from Tucscon, Arizona; Kamryn Franklin, an athlete from Oak Grove, Louisiana; and Jaedon Foreman, a defensive end from Del City.

