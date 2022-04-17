 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

2023 QB Zane Flores commits to OSU

  • Updated
  • 0

Oklahoma State received a verbal commitment Sunday night from Class of 2023 quarterback Zane Flores.

A Rivals.com three-star recruit from Gretna, Nebraska, Flores is listed at 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds. He announced his commitment to the Cowboys on Twitter.

Last season, Flores threw for 2,885 yards and 26 touchdowns while rushing for 216 yards and 10 TDs. He led Gretna to its first state championship in program history.

Flores also has received offers from Kansas State, Kansas, Memphis, Missouri, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Washington and Bowling Green.

The Cowboys have four other commitments in the class: JaKobe Sanders, an offensive lineman from Stillwater; Jack Endean, an offensive lineman from Tucscon, Arizona; Kamryn Franklin, an athlete from Oak Grove, Louisiana; and Jaedon Foreman, a defensive end from Del City.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: See the Bill Knight Automotive spring athletes of the week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert