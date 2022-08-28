2022 season preview: A look at OSU's schedule, position-by-position analysis and players to watch

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Local radio affiliates

KFAQ-1170 (Tulsa)

KWON-1400 (Bartlesville)

KGVE-99.3 (Grove)

KSPI-93.7 (Stillwater)

KEOK-102.1 (Tahlequah)

Mike Gundy TV Show

Released on ESPN+ 24-48 hours before each game

Mike Gundy Radio Show

Tickets

2022 SCHEDULE

Central Michigan

Sept. 1, 6 p.m., FS1

This is the third in a three-game series, which is tied after the Chippewas prevailed on a controversial final play in 2016.

Arizona State

Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

Herm Edwards brings his team to Stillwater for the first game in a home-and-home series that continues next year in Tempe.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Sept. 17, 6 p.m.

The Golden Lions went 2-9 last year with an 0-5 mark in road games. This is the first meeting between OSU and the FCS program.

At Baylor

Oct. 1, TBD

A highly anticipated rematch of the 2021 Big 12 title game will be played in Waco, where the Bears lead the series 9-7.

Texas Tech

Oct. 8, TBD

The series is tied at 23-23-3, but Mike Gundy has a 13-4 record against the Red Raiders, who have a first-year coach in Joey McGuire.

At TCU

Oct. 15, TBD

Last year's meeting produced a dominant 63-17 win for the Cowboys, perhaps an outcome that led to Gary Patterson being replaced by Sonny Dykes.

Texas

Oct. 22, TBD

Games against the Longhorns tend to be dramatic, particularly in Stillwater. Gundy will have a chance to even his record against Texas to .500.

At Kansas State

Oct. 29, TBD

Chris Klieman is 0-3 against the Cowboys, having scored 20 points or fewer in those games. The Wildcats were picked to finish fifth in the Big 12.

At Kansas

Nov. 5, TBD

In 14 attempts against Gundy, the Jayhawks have won once, a 43-28 victory in 2007. Last year, OSU picked up the 55-3 win.

Iowa State

Nov. 12, TBD

The Cyclones were one of two teams to best the Cowboys during last year's historic season. The last two meetings resulted in 24-21 outcomes.

At Oklahoma

Nov. 19, TBD

OSU hasn't won in Norman since an overtime thriller in 2014 but edged the Sooners 37-33 in dramatic fashion in 2021.

West Virginia

Nov. 26, TBD

Seven meetings in a row have gone the way of the Cowboys, including a 24-3 road victory last season. In the Big 12, OSU has won eight of 10 meetings.

Related

2021 RESULTS (12-2, 8-1 in Big 12)

Missouri State: W, 23-16

Tulsa: W, 28-23

at Boise State: W, 21-20

Kansas State: W, 31-20

Baylor: W, 24-14

at Texas: W, 32-24

at Iowa State: L, 24-21

Kansas: W, 55-3

at West Virginia: W, 24-3

TCU: W, 63-17

at Texas Tech: W, 23-0

Oklahoma: W, 37-33

Big 12 championship game vs. Baylor: L, 21-16

Fiesta Bowl vs. Notre Dame: W, 37-35

POSITION ANALYSIS

Quarterbacks

OSU is in an enviable position as a result of having a savvy fourth-year starter running the show. Spencer Sanders, described by Mike Gundy as a magician in the Cowboys' offense, has a career record of 24-8 as a starter and has thrown for 6,911 passing yards. Behind him, however, is no experience. Competing for the backup position are redshirt freshman Gunnar Gundy and first-year freshman Garret Rangel.

Running backs

With three of the top four backs from last year gone, veteran Dominic Richardson is stepping into the starting role. He's played in 21 games with 596 rushing yards in two seasons. Other candidates for time in the rotation are redshirt freshman Jaden Nixon, Texas A&M transfer Deondre Jackson and freshmen Ollie Gordon and CJ Brown.

Wide receivers

Last year, the young receivers were forced into action and fared well, experience that will benefit them this fall. Bixby grad Brennan Presley is the most experienced of the group after totaling 50 catches and five touchdowns in 2021. Super senior Braydon Johnson is back after missing all but one game last year, and sophomores Jaden Bray, John Paul Richardson and Bryson Green are expected to build on what they did as freshmen.

Tight end/Cowboy backs

Braden Cassity headlines a position that includes Quinton Stewart as well as former receiver Blaine Green and former defensive end Jake Schultz. Also in the mix are freshmen Tabry Shettron and walk-on Luke McEndoo.

Offensive line

After going through the spring with limited personnel because of departures and injuries, the offensive line is fully loaded again. Hunter Woodard, Cole Birmingham and Preston Wilson are back as starters and anchor a unit that also has Joe Michalski, Jake Springfield and Taylor Miterko, players with starting experience. Factor in transfers Casey Collier, Jason Brooks Jr. and Tyrone Webber plus up-and-comers like Caleb Etienne and Eli Russ, and the position is in good hands.

Defensive line

The deepest and most experienced position group on the team features an overwhelming amount of talent, highlighted by ends Collin Oliver, Tyler Lacy, Brock Martin and Trace Ford and tackle Brendon Evers. Oliver is coming off a freshman All-America season and Ford has recovered from a pair of knee injuries. In addition to those standouts, OSU also has Sione Asi, Samuela Tuihalamaka and Aden Kelley as options on the interior.

Linebackers

Gone are All-American Malcolm Rodriguez and All-Big 12 selection Devin Harper, players who won't be easily replaced. Mason Cobb is the only returning linebacker who has started a game for the Cowboys, but junior-college transfer Xavier Benson started 10 games at Texas Tech and will be an important piece. Also at linebacker are Lamont Bishop, Na'Drian Dizadare and Jeff Roberson, who have some experience, and Nickolas Martin and Donovan Stephens, who are coming off of redshirt seasons.

Secondary

Moving into the starting cornerback spots vacated by All-Big 12 pair Christian Holmes and Jarrick Bernard-Converse are juniors Jabbar Muhammad and Korie Black, who rotated in the past two seasons. OSU lost key players at safety but is led there by playmaker Jason Taylor II, who has started 14 games and has scored three touchdowns. Thomas Harper, who has appeared in 35 games, and Trey Rucker, who started nine games at Wake Forest, also are at safety.

Special teams

The Cowboys have standouts at each kicking spot. Tom Hutton enters his senior season as one of the most accurate punters in FBS, and kicker Tanner Brown is back as a super senior after hitting 17-of-21 attempts in 2021 and kicking off 82 times. He will be backed up by Alex Hale, a Groza semifinalist in 2020. Long snapper Matt Hembrough also returns after earning All-America honors in 2021. He has been perfect on more than 375 career snaps.

Coaching staff

Mike Gundy: Head coach, 18th year, $7.5 million

Kasey Dunn: Offensive coordinator/wide receivers, 12th year, $900,000

Derek Mason: Defensive coordinator, first year, $1.1 million

Joe Bob Clements: Linebackers, 10th year, $600,000

Charlie Dickey: Offensive line, fourth year, $600,000

Tim Duffie: Cornerbacks, 10th year, $550,000

Dan Hammerschmidt: Safeties, eighth year, $450,000

Jason McEndoo: Cowboy backs, eighth year, $425,000

Tim Rattay: Quarterbacks, third year, $400,000

Greg Richmond: Defensive line, sixth year, $350,000

John Wozniak: Running backs, sixth year, $425,000

By the numbers

149: Career wins for Mike Gundy, fourth among all active head coaches

102: Combined starts for the defensive line

2: Players in program history with 6,000 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards (Spencer Sanders and Zac Robinson)

18: Players on the roster from Bixby, Beggs, Tulsa, Oologah, Jenks and Coweta

Key veterans

QB Spencer Sanders

This is Sanders' team, and it could be his last year at OSU. With more talent at his disposal, expect him to leave with multiple records set.

WR Brennan Presley

As an inside receiver and punt/kick returner, Presley is one of the most dynamic weapons on the team and in the Big 12.

DE Brock Martin

Martin is the Cowboys' most veteran player, setting the tone for a defense that shined last season and will have the potential to deliver again.

Key newcomers

LB Xavier Benson

With big shoes to fill at linebacker, look for Benson to play a pivotal role. He's played in 25 games including time at Texas Tech and junior college.

RB Ollie Gordon

A big-bodied running back, Gordon doesn't look like a typical college freshman. He will have a chance to play in his first year behind Dominic Richardson.

OL Tyrone Webber

An early enrollee who was selected the nation's top junior college offensive lineman, Webber has the talent to move into the starting lineup.