2022 OT Calvin Harvey flips commitment from LA Tech to OSU

STILLWATER — Days after taking in Oklahoma State's 55-3 rout of Kansas at Boone Pickens Stadium, 2022 offensive tackle Calvin Harvey decomitted from Louisiana Tech and announced his verbal pledge to the Cowboys Tuesday afternoon.
Go pokes 🧡🖤!! @CowboyFB @247Sports @RPHS_FB pic.twitter.com/iXhaP2Q7J1— Calvin Harvey (@CalvinHarvey76) November 2, 2021
Harvey, a 6-foot-8, 330-pound offensive lineman, joins OSU's Class of 2022 from Missouri City, Texas' Ridge Point High School, and is a consensus three-star recruit. In addition to his previous commitment to Louisiana Tech, Harvey held offers from Houston, SMU and North Texas, among others.
Harvey initially committed to the Bulldogs from a group of four finalists on July 2. The Cowboys later offered him on August 10, and Harvey was on campus for an official visit this past weekend when OSU improved to 7-1 with the win of Kansas before flipping to the Cowboys.
A high school teammate of OSU freshman wide receiver John Paul Richardson, Harvey has featured at both right and left tackle at Ridge Point.
Big Calvin!! Congratulations man 🤠 https://t.co/CcjM2TZd47— John Paul Richardson (@johnpaulr_7) November 2, 2021
He is the 15th-overall commitment to OSU's class of 2022, and joins Frisco, Texas' Austin Kawecki and highly-rated junior college transfer Tyrone Weber as one of three offensive linemen in the Cowboys' incoming class.