2022 OT Calvin Harvey flips commitment from LA Tech to OSU

STILLWATER — Days after taking in Oklahoma State's 55-3 rout of Kansas at Boone Pickens Stadium, 2022 offensive tackle Calvin Harvey decomitted from Louisiana Tech and announced his verbal pledge to the Cowboys Tuesday afternoon.

Harvey, a 6-foot-8, 330-pound offensive lineman, joins OSU's Class of 2022 from Missouri City, Texas' Ridge Point High School, and is a consensus three-star recruit. In addition to his previous commitment to Louisiana Tech, Harvey held offers from Houston, SMU and North Texas, among others.

Harvey initially committed to the Bulldogs from a group of four finalists on July 2. The Cowboys later offered him on August 10, and Harvey was on campus for an official visit this past weekend when OSU improved to 7-1 with the win of Kansas before flipping to the Cowboys.