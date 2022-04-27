2022 NFL Draft preview: 12 players from OU, OSU and TU to watch for this weekend

The last time Oklahoma’s three FBS football programs came away from Night 1 of the NFL Draft without a first-round pick between them? 2017.

That’s likely to be the case again Thursday with no draft-eligible players from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State or Tulsa expected to hear their names called when the 2022 NFL Draft commences from Las Vegas at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Indeed, the most likely dose of local flavor in Round 1 will come courtesy of Michigan safety Dax Hill. ESPN’s Mel Kiper and The Athletic’s Dane Brugler both expect the former Booker T. Washington star to become the Hornets’ latest first-round selection after three seasons with the Wolverines.

But while Oklahoma’s in-state trio may come up empty Thursday, a collection of former Sooners, Cowboys and Golden Hurricane will surely find their first NFL homes in the weekend’s latter rounds. Following what is expected to be a quiet first round Thursday night, here are 12 names to keep an eye on across Rounds 2-7:

(Position, school, hometown, class, height, weight)

Tyler Smith (OT, Tulsa, Fort Worth, Texas, R-So., 6-foot-5, 324 pounds)

NFL Draft projection: Second round

Bio: After two years starting at left tackle under coach Phil Montgomery, Smith stands among the most intriguing in-state draft prospects in 2022. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein describes him as “big, wide and nasty”, and the former AAC first-teamer can offer versatility in the pros with a move from tackle to guard. Smith remains a raw talent — he committed 12 penalties in 2021 — but has athleticism and explosion that will translate at the next level.

What they’re saying: “Smith is a player NFL scouts like a lot more than the draft media does. Smith could play right tackle and then take over on the left side down the road.” — Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

Nik Bonitto (Edge, Oklahoma, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., R-Jr., 6-3, 248)

NFL Draft projection: second or third round

Bio: Bonitto led the Sooners with 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks en route to second-team All-Big 12 honors last fall. The question surrounding the athletic edge rusher in the pros is whether Bonitto will play defensive end, outside linebacker or both; Zierlien compares him to former All-Pro linebacker Vic Beasley.

What they’re saying: "He's not Von Miller, but he kind of plays like Von. Like a poor man's Von. He can really, really bend at the top of his rush and can do some nice things off the edge." — Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network

Perrion Winfrey (DT, Oklahoma, Maywood, Ill., Sr., 6-4, 290)

NFL Draft projection: second or third round

Bio: The former junior college transfer was a force up the middle for OU in 2020 and 2021 and was named second-team All-Big 12 in both seasons. Winfrey possesses skill in run defense and as a passer rusher, closing the 2021 season with 5.5 sacks. He boosted his draft stock with a standout performance in February's Senior Bowl.

What they’re saying: "He was one of the best prospects at the Senior Bowl, though he was inconsistent at Oklahoma. He could play end in a 3-4 scheme.” — Mel Kiper, ESPN

Brian Asamoah (LB, Oklahoma, Columbus, Ohio, R-Jr., 6-0, 226)

NFL Draft projection: third or fourth round

Bio: Asamoah led the Sooners in tackles for a second straight season in 2021. The Butkus Award semifinalist boasts standout speed and ran a 4.56 40-yard dash at the NFL Draft Combine.

What they’re saying: "Asamoah may be one of the best athletes in this linebacker class, and that’s saying a lot. The Oklahoma LB is highly explosive and flashes freaky range." — Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network

Malcolm Rodriguez (LB, Oklahoma State, Wagoner, Sr., 5-11, 232)

NFL Draft projection: fourth round

Bio: The Cowboys' fourth all-time leading tackler answered questions about his speed with a 4.52 40-yard dash at the combine and followed it with 36 reps in the bench press at OSU's Pro Day. Size stands as the primary concern at the next level for the linebacker from Wagoner, who proved himself a sure-handed tackler across five seasons in Stillwater

What they’re saying: "His floor is as a good backup and core special teams player, but the smart bet might be to project his impact production to follow him into the league" — Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Josh Johnson (WR, Tulsa, Little Rock, Ark., R-Sr., 5-10, 183)

NFL Draft projection: fifth round

Bio: The former Iowa State transfer caught 83 passes for 1,114 yards and six touchdowns as a senior in 2021.

What they’re saying: "The ceiling (for Johnson) is on the higher end, but the floor is on the lower end ..." —Lance Zierlein

Delarrin Turner-Yell (Safety, Oklahoma, Hempstead, Texas, Sr., 5-10, 197)

NFL Draft projection: fifth round

Bio: A three-year starter who finished as OU's fourth-leading tackler with 53 total tackles in 2021.

What they’re saying: "He may find a role as a special teams player but lacks the ability to make an immediate impact at safety." — Bleacher Report

Marquis Hayes (Guard, Oklahoma, St. Louis, R-Sr., 6-5, 318)

NFL Draft projection: fifth round

Bio: Started 37 games in three seasons at left guard and earned All-Big 12 honors in 2021.

What they’re saying: "Listed at 6’5″, 324 pounds, Hayes is a hulking behemoth on the offensive line." — Ian Cummings

Josh Sills (Guard, Oklahoma State, Sarahsville, Ohio, R-Sr., 6-6, 322)

NFL Draft projection: sixth round

Bio: First-team All-Big 12 selection in second season with Cowboys after transferring from West Virginia.

What they’re saying: "Bruising run blocker with the body type and power that should be enticing for offensive line coaches." — Zierlein

Isaiah Thomas (Edge, Oklahoma, Tulsa, R-Sr., 6-5, 266)

NFL Draft projection: sixth round

Bio: The former Tulsa Memorial standout tallied 18.5 sacks across four seasons in Norman.

What they’re saying: "Isaiah Thomas' explosive traits make him an interesting Day 3 developmental choice off the edge." — Bleacher Report

Jaylen Warren (RB, Oklahoma State, Salt Lake City, Utah, R-Sr., 5-8, 204)

NFL Draft projection: sixth round

Bio: OSU's breakout star of 2021, the former junior college back ran for 1,216 yards and 11 touchdowns last fall.

What they’re saying: "Wrecking ball on wheels who plays with the type of pace and power that makes tape study a lot of fun." — Zierlein

Christian Holmes (CB, Oklahoma State, Leland, Miss., R-Sr., 6-0, 201)

NFL Draft projection: seventh round

Bio: The former Missouri transfer established himself as a starting corner and recorded 39 tackles as a super-senior in 2021.

What they’re saying: "Has talked with 28 of 32 teams overall during draft process." — Aaron Wilson, PFN

