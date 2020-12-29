2020 Cheez-It Bowl: Breaking down the matchups between Oklahoma State and Miami, Fla.

From Bill Haisten: In a lot of these bowl games, the difference-making intangible is investment. If rosters are fairly equal with regard to talent, then the more invested team typically wins in a contest like the Oklahoma State-Miami Cheez-It Bowl. There was in 1983-2001 a Miami dynasty defined by 14 seasons of at least 10 wins, five national titles and 25 NFL first-round draft picks. Although they do have an interesting quarterback in D’Eriq King (with a 309-yard average in total offense), the 2020 Hurricanes do not resemble the Hurricanes of Jimmy Johnson and Larry Coker. This Miami team was smoked 42-17 by Clemson and 62-26 by North Carolina. OSU is diminished by the absences of Teven Jenkins, Rodarius Williams and Chuba Hubbard, but Mike Gundy-coached Cowboy teams typically have been invested in preparing well for bowl games. Gundy’s bowl record is 9-5. After a 27-23 victory over Miami, it’ll be 10-5.​