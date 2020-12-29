2020 Cheez-It Bowl: Breaking down the matchups between Oklahoma State and Miami, Fla.

Oklahoma State vs. No. 18 Miami, Fla.
4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Camping World Stadium, Orlando
TV: ESPN
Radio: KFAQ-1170
Online/streaming: http://okla.st/osutunein
Records: Oklahoma State 7-3; Miami 8-2
Last meeting: Miami defeated OSU 40-3 on Oct. 5, 1991
All-time series: Miami leads 1-0
When Oklahoma State runs: Running back Chuba Hubbard has not been healthy for much of the year and has already opted out of the season to focus on the NFL Draft. The Cowboys still managed to have the second-best rushing offense in the Big 12 averaging nearly 195 rushing yards per game. Running back LD Brown has shoulder a bigger load this season but he has also been banged up. Running backs Dezmon Jackson and Dominic Richardson have done a solid job carrying the ball with Hubbard and Brown out the last couple of games.
Stat to know: 118
Either Jackson or Richardson has rushed for at least 118 yards in the last three games for OSU. Jackson rushed for 235 yards and three touchdowns against Texas Tech on Nov. 28. He followed that with a 118-yard game and a touchdown against TCU on Dec. 5. Richardson rushed for 169 yards and three scores to end the regular season against Baylor.
When Oklahoma state passes: The Cowboys are at their best when Tylan Wallace is on the field and he is expected to play against Miami, Fla. Wallace has caught seven passes for over 90 yards and a touchdown in each of his last two games. Dillon Stoner tallied 247 yards and caught three touchdown passes against Baylor. Quarterback Spencer Sanders will need to get both guys involved early.
Stat to know: 0
The win against Kansas State is the only game that Sanders has completed this year where he hasn’t thrown an interception. The only other game without an interception is the season opener against Tulsa when Sanders left with an injury after throwing two passes. Limiting the turnovers will be important for the Cowboys.
When Miami runs: Quarterback D’Eriq King adds an additional wrinkle to Miami’s rushing attack. He has 520 rushing yards and four touchdowns this year. Running back Cam’Ron Harris leads the Hurricanes with 591 yards and nine touchdowns. Keeping King contained in the backfield will be the key for OSU as it tries to limit the Miami offense. He has rushed for over 60 yards in four games this year.
Stat to know: 3
The Hurricanes haven’t had a 100-yard rusher in the last three games. King’s 105 rushing yards against North Carolina State was the last time Miami had a 100-yard rusher.
When Miami passes: King has completed 63% of his passes and is averaging 257 passing yards per game. He has 22 touchdowns and five interceptions on the year. The Hurricanes have a receiver in Michael Harley who is a strong deep-ball threat. Tight end Brevin Jordan also has 480 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
Stat to know: 14.9
Harley is averaging 14.9 yards per catch this year. He will be King’s top option in third-and-long situations. OSU's defense will need to prevent Harley’s ability for big gains and get off the field on third downs.
Special teams
Miami kicker Jose Borregales is 18-of-20 on field-goal attempts this year. His longest made field goal was a 57-yard attempt. With kicker Alex Hale injured, the Cowboys have relied on Brady Pohl. Pohl has made 4-of-7 field goals with his longest made field goal being a 38-yard attempt.
Stat to know: 1
Jason Taylor II’s 48-yard kickoff return for a score against Texas Tech is the only punt or kickoff returned for a touchdown by either team all year. Don’t expect to see one in Orlando.
Coaching
This will be the first matchup between OSU head coach Mike Gundy and Miami head coach Manny Diaz since Diaz was an assistant coach at Texas from 2011-13. OSU went 2-1 against Texas during that span.
Stat to know: 10
The Cowboys are competing in their 15th consecutive bowl game and Gundy is looking for his 10th bowl game win. He is 9-5 in bowl games as a head coach.
Who wins and why
From Bill Haisten: In a lot of these bowl games, the difference-making intangible is investment. If rosters are fairly equal with regard to talent, then the more invested team typically wins in a contest like the Oklahoma State-Miami Cheez-It Bowl. There was in 1983-2001 a Miami dynasty defined by 14 seasons of at least 10 wins, five national titles and 25 NFL first-round draft picks. Although they do have an interesting quarterback in D’Eriq King (with a 309-yard average in total offense), the 2020 Hurricanes do not resemble the Hurricanes of Jimmy Johnson and Larry Coker. This Miami team was smoked 42-17 by Clemson and 62-26 by North Carolina. OSU is diminished by the absences of Teven Jenkins, Rodarius Williams and Chuba Hubbard, but Mike Gundy-coached Cowboy teams typically have been invested in preparing well for bowl games. Gundy’s bowl record is 9-5. After a 27-23 victory over Miami, it’ll be 10-5.
OSU 27, Miami 23