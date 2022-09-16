151 wins and counting: A look at Mike Gundy's career at OSU

Mike Gundy recently won his 150th game at Oklahoma State, the latest milestone in a career that has vaulted the Cowboys back to national relevance and kept them there year after year.

"It takes a lot of really quality people and good young men for a guy to stay in once place long enough to win 150 games," Gundy said earlier this month. "I'm just lucky enough to be along for the ride."

Gundy was hired in January 2005, 15 years after he concluded his successful quarterback career for the Cowboys.

"It's been a long ride for me," he said at his introductory news conference, "but this my New York Yankees job."

A closer look at Gundy's 18-year career:

Year-by-year record

2005: 4-7

2006: 7-6

2007: 7-6

2008: 9-4

2009: 9-4

2010: 11-2

2011: 12-1

2012: 8-5

2013: 10-3

2014: 7-6

2015: 10-3

2016: 10-3

2017: 10-3

2018: 7-6

2019: 8-5

2020: 8-3

2021: 12-2

Most wins at current school

Nick Saban, Alabama: 185 (16th year)

Kirk Ferentz, Iowa: 179 (24th year)

Dabo Swinney, Clemson: 152 (15th year)

Mike Gundy, OSU: 151 (18th year)

Kyle Whittingham, Utah: 145 (18th year)

Wins against top-10 teams

Oct. 11, 2008: at No. 3 Missouri, 28-23

Sept. 24, 2011: at No. 8 Texas A&M, 30-29

Jan. 2, 2012: vs. No. 4 Stanford, 41-38 OT

Nov. 23, 2013: No. 3 Baylor, 49-17

Nov. 7, 2015: No. 5 TCU, 49-29

Oct. 29, 2016: No. 10 West Virginia, 37-20

Oct. 27, 2018: No. 6 Texas, 38-35

Nov. 17, 2018: No. 7 West Virginia, 45-41

Nov. 27, 2021: No. 10 Oklahoma, 37-33

Jan. 1, 2022: vs. No. 5 Notre Dame, 37-35

Big 12 coaching wins (1996-2021)

Bob Stoops, Oklahoma: 121-29 (.807)

Mack Brown, Texas: 106-41 (.721)

Bill Snyder, Kansas State: 99-60 (.623)

Mike Gundy, OSU: 91-56 (.619)

Mike Leach, Texas Tech: 47-33 (.588)

New Year's Six bowl appearances

2010 Cotton Bowl (21-7 loss to Ole Miss)

2012 Fiesta Bowl (41-38 win against Stanford)

2014 Cotton Bowl (41-31 loss to Missouri)

2016 Sugar Bowl (48-20 loss to Ole Miss)

2022 Fiesta Bowl (37-35 win against Notre Dame)

First-round NFL draft picks

TE Brandon Pettigrew, 2009 (Detroit Lions)

OL Russell Okung, 2010 (Seattle Seahawks)

WR Dez Bryant, 2010 (Dallas Cowboys)

WR Justin Blackmon, 2012 (Jacksonville Jaguars)

QB Brandon Weeden, 2012 (Cleveland Browns)

DB Justin Gilbert, 2014 (Cleveland Browns)

National and league honors

2010 Big 12 Coach of the Year

2011 Paul "Bear" Bryant College Coach of the Year

2011 Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year

2021 Grant Teaff Coach of the Year

2021 Big 12 Coach of the Year