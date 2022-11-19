112022-tul-spt-osuwbkb_merged

Kent State at Oklahoma State

1 p.m. Sunday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

ESPN+

Records: Oklahoma State 4-0, Kent State 1-2

Three storylines

• Oklahoma State will be looking for its first 5-0 start since the 2019-20 campaign. The Cowgirls won the only previous meeting between the two schools, an 86-74 win on Dec. 11, 1987, at the Pepperdine Tournament in Malibu, California.

• The Cowgirls will wear their N7 turquoise uniforms as part of Nike's N7 Fund, which focuses on helping youth in Native American and Indigenous communities in North America lead healthier, happier, and more successful lives.

• In 16 quarters this season, OSU has scored at least 20 points in 11. The Cowgirls have scored 30-plus points in three quarters as well. Eight OSU players have had at least one double-digit outing.

— Staff reports