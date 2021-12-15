 Skip to main content
OSU women blow past Southern in 77-33 victory
WOMEN: OSU 77, SOUTHERN 33

OSU women blow past Southern in 77-33 victory

  Updated
Oklahoma State trailed Southern by four points after one quarter on Wednesday night in Stillwater. The Cowgirls then outscored the Jaguars 47-7 over the next two periods on their way to a 75-33 victory at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

The win ended a three-game losing streak for OSU. The Cowgirls, who were playing their first home game since Nov. 17, improved to 4-4 on the year.

Southern forced nine Cowgirl turnovers in the first 10 minutes of the game and used an 11-1 run in building a 13-9 lead after one quarter.

Things changed after that. OSU opened the second period on a 6-0 run capped by a 3-pointer from Neferatali Notoa to move back in front. The Cowgirl defense held the Jaguars scoreless for nearly 6½ minutes and closed the half on an 8-0 run to lead 24-15.

In the third, OSU opened with a 13-0 run over the first four minutes to increase the lead to 22. Back-to-back treys from Lauren Fields and Notoa pushed the margin to 46-17 with three minutes left in the period.

OSU outscored the Jaguars 32-5 in the third quarter, the highest point total in a period by the Cowgirls since December 2018.

Fields scored 18 points for OSU, while Collins added 15. Ruthie Udoumoh scored a career-high 13 points, and Notoa added 11.

The Cowgirls shot 52 percent from the floor in the game.

OSU 75, SOUTHERN 33

Southern (2-7): Watson 3-6 0-2 6, Kincey 2-12 0-0 4, Moore 1-2 2-2 4, White 1-1 0-0 2, Metcalf 0-5 0-0 0, Fontenot 2-9 0-0 6, McWain 2-6 1-4 5, Fleming 2-2 0-0 4, Hunter 1-3 0-0 2, Aikens 0-2 0-0 0, Harleaux 0-0 0-0 0, Lidge 0-1 0-0 0, Lee 0-0 0-0 0, Reed 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 14-51 3-8 33.

Oklahoma State (4-4): Fields 7-13 2-4 18, Collins 6-9 3-4 15, Notoa 4-7 0-0 11, De Lapp 1-2 0-0 2, Mayer 0-2 0-0 0, Udoumoh 5-6 3-4 13, Winchester 2-3 3-3 7, Keys 1-7 0-0 3, Boyd 1-4 0-0 2, Dennis 1-1 0-0 2, Jackson 1-1 0-0 2, James 0-0 0-0 0, Garza 0-0 0-0 0, Rodrigues 0-1 0-0 0, Reeves 0-0 0-0 0, Bershers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 11-15 75.

SU;13;2;5;13;--;33

OSU:9;15;32;19;--;75

3-point shooting: SU 2-13 (Fontenot 2-4, Kincey 0-3, McWain 0-2, Reed 0-2, Metcalf 0-1, Aikens 0-1), OSU 6-19 (Notoa 3-5, Fields 2-4, Keys 1-6, Boyd 0-2, Mayer 0-2). Rebounds: SU 20 (Moore 4), OSU 46 (Collins 8). Assists: SU 1 (Fontenot ), OSU 15 (Keys, Boyd 4). Steals: SU 8 (Kincey 3), OSU 13 (Fields 4). Total fouls: SU 13, OSU 9. A: 1,848.

