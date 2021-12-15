OSU women blow past Southern in 77-33 victory

Oklahoma State trailed Southern by four points after one quarter on Wednesday night in Stillwater. The Cowgirls then outscored the Jaguars 47-7 over the next two periods on their way to a 75-33 victory at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

The win ended a three-game losing streak for OSU. The Cowgirls, who were playing their first home game since Nov. 17, improved to 4-4 on the year.

Southern forced nine Cowgirl turnovers in the first 10 minutes of the game and used an 11-1 run in building a 13-9 lead after one quarter.

Things changed after that. OSU opened the second period on a 6-0 run capped by a 3-pointer from Neferatali Notoa to move back in front. The Cowgirl defense held the Jaguars scoreless for nearly 6½ minutes and closed the half on an 8-0 run to lead 24-15.

In the third, OSU opened with a 13-0 run over the first four minutes to increase the lead to 22. Back-to-back treys from Lauren Fields and Notoa pushed the margin to 46-17 with three minutes left in the period.

OSU outscored the Jaguars 32-5 in the third quarter, the highest point total in a period by the Cowgirls since December 2018.