OSU softball: Cowgirls open season against Arizona State
OKLAHOMA STATE SOFTBALL

OSU softball: Cowgirls open season against Arizona State

  • Updated
OSU super regional (copy)

Oklahoma State's Kelly Maxwell throws a pitch during a Super Regional game against Texas on May 29 at Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater.

 Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman file

2021 record: 48-12

Looking ahead: The Cowgirls open the 2022 season with five games at the Kajikawa Classic in Tempe, Arizona. OSU begins with host Arizona State at 7:30 p.m. Thursday before a Friday doubleheader featuring Duke and Utah and Saturday’s pair against California Baptist and Missouri State.

Players to watch: P Kelly Maxwell (15-5, 1.81 ERA, 147 Ks in 2021), OF Hayley Busby (.376, 19 HRs, 49 RBIs), SS Kiley Naomi (.341, 14 HRs, 37 RBIs).

Notable: Oklahoma State enters 2022 as a consensus top-five team in the nation, ranked as high as No. 2 by Softball America. … OSU is one of five teams to appear in each of the past two College World Series, joined by Oklahoma, Alabama, Arizona and UCLA. … Sydney Pennington opens 2022 as the Cowgirls’ career home run leader with 37.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World

