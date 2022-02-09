OSU softball: Cowgirls open season against Arizona State

Looking ahead: The Cowgirls open the 2022 season with five games at the Kajikawa Classic in Tempe, Arizona. OSU begins with host Arizona State at 7:30 p.m. Thursday before a Friday doubleheader featuring Duke and Utah and Saturday’s pair against California Baptist and Missouri State.

Notable: Oklahoma State enters 2022 as a consensus top-five team in the nation, ranked as high as No. 2 by Softball America. … OSU is one of five teams to appear in each of the past two College World Series, joined by Oklahoma, Alabama, Arizona and UCLA. … Sydney Pennington opens 2022 as the Cowgirls’ career home run leader with 37.