OSU football: Offensive lineman Ry Schneider declares for the 2021 NFL Draft

Offensive lineman Ry Schneider declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, he announced in a Twitter post Friday.

The 6-3, 320-pound senior had the option to use an extra year of eligibility granted to all players because of the pandemic but is choosing to move on.

“After talking with my family, I have decided that my time at Oklahoma State is over,” Schneider said in his post. “I will be starting the next chapter in my life by declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft. I will forever be grateful for my time at OSU and living out my dream from when I was a little boy.”

Schneider is the second offensive lineman to leave OSU for the 2021 NFL Draft. Teven Jenkins was the first O-lineman to declare toward the end of the season. Offensive lineman Josh Sills has already announced his decision to return to Stillwater.

