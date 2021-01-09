 Skip to main content
OSU football: Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga declares for the 2021 NFL Draft

OSU football: Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga declares for the 2021 NFL Draft

Cheez It Bowl

Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (left) and linebacker Relijah Sherman enjoy some Cheez-Its from the championship trophy after defeating Miami in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

 John Raoux, AP

Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga is declaring for the 2021 NFL draft, he announced on Saturday.

“Ultimately, I feel that it’s time for me to begin a new journey,” Ogbongbemiga said in his post on Twitter. “And with my trust in God and along with my personal dedication, family and unwavering community of supporters, I will be able to continue to thrive.”

Ogbongbemiga’s 80 tackles were the second-highest on the team. He also set a new school record with three forced fumbles in a single game against TCU.

Ogbongbemiga helped anchor a strong linebacker group alongside Malcolm Rodriguez, who has already announced his decision to return. Ogbongbemiga is the eighth Cowboy to declare for the draft. 

