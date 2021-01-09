OSU football: Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga declares for the 2021 NFL Draft

Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga is declaring for the 2021 NFL draft, he announced on Saturday.

“Ultimately, I feel that it’s time for me to begin a new journey,” Ogbongbemiga said in his post on Twitter. “And with my trust in God and along with my personal dedication, family and unwavering community of supporters, I will be able to continue to thrive.”

Ogbongbemiga’s 80 tackles were the second-highest on the team. He also set a new school record with three forced fumbles in a single game against TCU.

Ogbongbemiga helped anchor a strong linebacker group alongside Malcolm Rodriguez, who has already announced his decision to return. Ogbongbemiga is the eighth Cowboy to declare for the draft.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.