 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSU football: Defensive tackle Cameron Murray declares for the 2021 NFL Draft

OSU football: Defensive tackle Cameron Murray declares for the 2021 NFL Draft

{{featured_button_text}}
Cameron Murray

Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive tackle Cameron Murray (92) celebrates a fumble recovery against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first quarter of the 2019 Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, Dec 27, 2019. ERIK WILLIAMS/for the Tulsa World

 ERIK WILLIAMS

Oklahoma State has lost its tenth Cowboy to the 2021 NFL Draft after defensive tackle Cameron Murray announced his decision to declare for the draft on Tuesday. 

Murray finished the 2020 season with 22 tackles, three sacks and six tackles for loss. 

"Thank you Oklahoma State, for making me a better person and even better young man," Murray said in his Twitter post. "I will be forever grateful for the experience." 

Murray is the fifth defensive player to declare for the draft. OSU lost two defensive backs in Rodarius Williams and Kolby Harvell-Peel. It also lost linebackers Amen Ogbongbemiga and Calvin Bundage to the 2021 NFL Draft. 

A look at OU and OSU football transfers announced during the 2021 offseason

Watch Now: Mike Gundy on his latest recruiting class

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News