OSU football: Defensive tackle Cameron Murray declares for the 2021 NFL Draft

Oklahoma State has lost its tenth Cowboy to the 2021 NFL Draft after defensive tackle Cameron Murray announced his decision to declare for the draft on Tuesday.

Murray finished the 2020 season with 22 tackles, three sacks and six tackles for loss.

"Thank you Oklahoma State, for making me a better person and even better young man," Murray said in his Twitter post. "I will be forever grateful for the experience."

Murray is the fifth defensive player to declare for the draft. OSU lost two defensive backs in Rodarius Williams and Kolby Harvell-Peel. It also lost linebackers Amen Ogbongbemiga and Calvin Bundage to the 2021 NFL Draft.

