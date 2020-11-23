OSU equipment manager injured by OU fans while trying to retrieve a ball during Bedlam

Taking the footballs of their opponents to be tossed out of the stadium is a tradition for Oklahoma fans and the OSU equipment manager was harmed because of it. He went to recover the ball after a made field goal by OSU .

“The OU Athletics Department is aware of the interaction during Saturday night’s game between some fans and an Oklahoma State team staff member,” the statement said. “The matter was immediately turned over to the OU Police Department and is under investigation with the athletics department’s full cooperation. No matter the outcome of the investigation, physical contact by any fan with an employee of any team is unacceptable. The department condemns the behavior of the involved fans, and once the individuals are identified, they will be banned from attending any future OU Athletics events.”