OSU basketball: The game at West Virginia on Jan. 19 has been postponed

West Virginia’s Emmitt Matthews Jr. (right) shoots in front of Oklahoma State’s Kalib Boone in the first half of the Cowboys’ loss Monday in Stillwater.
Sue Ogrocki photos, AP
The Oklahoma State rematch between Oklahoma State and West Virginia has been postponed, the Big 12 announced on Tuesday.
The Cowboys were scheduled to play at West Virginia on Jan. 19. OSU lost the first game against West Virginia 87-84 in Stillwater.
The Mountaineers have had three games postponed because of the Big 12’s interruption guidelines. The West Virginia game against Baylor that was scheduled for Tuesday and the game against TCU on Jan. 16 have both been postponed.
View from the baseline: Oklahoma State vs Texas Tech basketball photos
Oklahoma St Texas Tech Basketball
Oklahoma State's Avery Anderson III (0) scores the game-winning shot during overtime of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
Brad Tollefson
Oklahoma St Texas Tech Basketball
Oklahoma State's Isaac Likekele (13) shoots over Texas Tech's Nimari Burnett (25) during overtime of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
Brad Tollefson
Oklahoma St Texas Tech Basketball
Oklahoma State's Rondel Walker (5) celebrate while running off the court after an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
Brad Tollefson
Oklahoma St Texas Tech Basketball
Oklahoma State's Isaac Likekele (13) lays up the ball in front of Texas Tech's Nimari Burnett (25) and Kyler Edwards (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
Brad Tollefson
Oklahoma St Texas Tech Basketball
Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham (2) shoots the ball over Texas Tech's Kevin McCullar (15) and Mac McClung (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
Brad Tollefson
Oklahoma St Texas Tech Basketball
Oklahoma State's Donovan Williams (4) shoots over Texas Tech's Marcus Santos-Silva (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
Brad Tollefson
Oklahoma St Texas Tech Basketball
Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles around Texas Tech's Kevin McCullar (15) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
Brad Tollefson
Oklahoma St Texas Tech Basketball
Oklahoma State's Isaac Likekele (13) shoots around Texas Tech's Marcus Santos-Silva (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
Brad Tollefson
Oklahoma St Texas Tech Basketball
Referee Amy Bonner talks to Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton Jr. during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
Brad Tollefson
Oklahoma St Texas Tech Basketball
Oklahoma State's Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (12) charges through Texas Tech's Nimari Burnett (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
Brad Tollefson
Oklahoma St Texas Tech Basketball
Texas Tech's Kevin McCullar (15) shoots over Oklahoma State's Kalib Boone (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
Brad Tollefson
Oklahoma St Texas Tech Basketball
Oklahoma State's Kalib Boone (22) shoots the ball around Texas Tech's Tyreek Smith (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
Brad Tollefson
Oklahoma St Texas Tech Basketball
Oklahoma State's Avery Anderson III (0) dribbles the ball around Texas Tech's Mac McClung (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
Brad Tollefson
Oklahoma St Texas Tech Basketball
Texas Tech's Mac McClung (0) dribbles the ball around Oklahoma State's Bryce Williams (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
Brad Tollefson
Oklahoma St Texas Tech Basketball
Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton Jr. reacts after a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
Brad Tollefson
Oklahoma St Texas Tech Basketball
Texas Tech assistant coaches Sean Sutton and Bob Donewald talk on the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
Brad Tollefson
Oklahoma St Texas Tech Basketball
Oklahoma State's Avery Anderson III (0) lays up the ball around Texas Tech's Marcus Santos-Silva (14) and Jamarius Burton (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
Brad Tollefson
Oklahoma St Texas Tech Basketball
Oklahoma State's Bryce Williams (14) reacts after a three-point shot during the overtime period of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
Brad Tollefson
Oklahoma St Texas Tech Basketball
Oklahoma State's Rondel Walker (5) and Kalib Boone (22) celebrate after an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
Brad Tollefson
Oklahoma St Texas Tech Basketball
Oklahoma State's Isaac Likekele (13) charges through Texas Tech's Avery Benson (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
Brad Tollefson
Oklahoma St Texas Tech Basketball
Texas Tech's Kevin McCullar (15) blocks the shot by Oklahoma State's Rondel Walker (5) during the overtime period of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
Brad Tollefson
Oklahoma St Texas Tech Basketball
Oklahoma State's Bryce Williams (14) steals the ball during the overtime period of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
Brad Tollefson
