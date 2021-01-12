 Skip to main content
OSU basketball: The game at West Virginia on Jan. 19 has been postponed

Oklahoma State men's basketball

West Virginia’s Emmitt Matthews Jr. (right) shoots in front of Oklahoma State’s Kalib Boone in the first half of the Cowboys’ loss Monday in Stillwater.

 Sue Ogrocki photos, AP

The Oklahoma State rematch between Oklahoma State and West Virginia has been postponed, the Big 12 announced on Tuesday.

The Cowboys were scheduled to play at West Virginia on Jan. 19. OSU lost the first game against West Virginia 87-84 in Stillwater.

The Mountaineers have had three games postponed because of the Big 12’s interruption guidelines. The West Virginia game against Baylor that was scheduled for Tuesday and the game against TCU on Jan. 16 have both been postponed.

