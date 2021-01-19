OSU basketball loses two players to season-ending knee surgeries

Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton shared with the media on Tuesday that two Cowboys are done for the year because of season-ending knee surgeries.
Sophomore Chris Harris Jr. already has completed his surgery, and freshman Donovan Williams is expected to have his knee surgery scheduled soon. Ferron Flavors Jr., who missed the past two games with a finger injury, will have his cast removed and be re-evaluated on Wednesday.
“It’s always difficult to tell them that they can’t play,” Boynton said of Harris and Williams. “But at the same time, I think for them just making sure that they feel comfortable that we’re going to try to get them back as healthy as possible. They’re both really good kids. They do things the right way. They stay out of trouble. They’ve got good attitudes.”
Harris suffered a season-ending knee injury last season after playing in 21 games. He only appeared in one game this year. Williams played in six games this season. Boynton said having both players stick around a little longer because of the injuries could offer the Cowboys some maturity later on.
“You talk about getting old,” Boynton said. “This isn’t the ideal way to do that, but you’ve got a couple of guys that could potentially be around for a little bit longer than maybe they expected or maybe their families expected. And that is certainly something that can be beneficial. Two or three years down the line, you could have some guys who’ve been in the program who know what the expectations are that could really help you.”
Boynton also confirmed reports that freshman Montreal Pena is no longer with the program because of personal reasons. Boynton still keeps in contact with Pena and said there is a 50-50 chance that he could return to the program.
“I want the kid to be here,” Boynton said. “I want to help him more than I want him to be a part of our program so that’s first priority. ... How things go in the next month or two will make a big determination on whether he returns beyond this semester.”
The Cowboys still haven’t resumed practice since shutting down team activities last week because of COVID-19 issues. Boynton said he is keeping his fingers crossed in hopes of resuming practice in the next couple of days to have enough time to prepare for No. 2 Baylor on Saturday.
Boynton said having this issue with COVID is frustrating but not unexpected.
“There was no way we were getting through the season without it,” Boynton said of COVID-19 issues. “I don’t think anybody will or has to this point. I don’t know how many teams haven’t been paused or stopped practice at least. It’s kind of something you expect.”