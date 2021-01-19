OSU basketball loses two players to season-ending knee surgeries

Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton shared with the media on Tuesday that two Cowboys are done for the year because of season-ending knee surgeries.

Sophomore Chris Harris Jr. already has completed his surgery, and freshman Donovan Williams is expected to have his knee surgery scheduled soon. Ferron Flavors Jr., who missed the past two games with a finger injury, will have his cast removed and be re-evaluated on Wednesday.

“It’s always difficult to tell them that they can’t play,” Boynton said of Harris and Williams. “But at the same time, I think for them just making sure that they feel comfortable that we’re going to try to get them back as healthy as possible. They’re both really good kids. They do things the right way. They stay out of trouble. They’ve got good attitudes.”

Harris suffered a season-ending knee injury last season after playing in 21 games. He only appeared in one game this year. Williams played in six games this season. Boynton said having both players stick around a little longer because of the injuries could offer the Cowboys some maturity later on.