 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Women's basketball: TU and ORU face off at the Mabee Center on Sunday
0 Comments
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Women's basketball: TU and ORU face off at the Mabee Center on Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tulsa at Oral Roberts

2 p.m. Sunday, Mabee Center

KTGX-93.5

Records: TU 3-0, ORU 0-3

Three storylines

Scouting the Hurricane: Tulsa is off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2004. Maya Mayberry has a team-best 15.3 points per game, and freshman forward Temira Poindexter adds 14.7 points and six rebounds per game.

Scouting the Golden Eagles: ORU has dropped its first three games to UNLV, Colorado State and SMU. Keni Jo Lippe is averaging 12.3 points per game, and Hannah Cooper has 11 points per game.

A look at the series: ORU has a 31-10 lead in the all-time series, but TU has prevailed in the past two meetings.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

Lippe_Keni Jo (copy)

Keni Jo Lippe is averaging 12.3 points per game for ORU.

 ORU Marketing
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter rips 'disgusting' LeBron James over Nike connection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert