Women's basketball: TU and ORU face off at the Mabee Center on Sunday

Tulsa at Oral Roberts
2 p.m. Sunday, Mabee Center
KTGX-93.5
Records: TU 3-0, ORU 0-3
Three storylines
Scouting the Hurricane: Tulsa is off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2004. Maya Mayberry has a team-best 15.3 points per game, and freshman forward Temira Poindexter adds 14.7 points and six rebounds per game.
Scouting the Golden Eagles: ORU has dropped its first three games to UNLV, Colorado State and SMU. Keni Jo Lippe is averaging 12.3 points per game, and Hannah Cooper has 11 points per game.
A look at the series: ORU has a 31-10 lead in the all-time series, but TU has prevailed in the past two meetings.
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World
Kelly Hines
Sports Writer
I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452
