Women's basketball: TU and ORU face off at the Mabee Center on Sunday

Tulsa at Oral Roberts

2 p.m. Sunday, Mabee Center

KTGX-93.5

Records: TU 3-0, ORU 0-3

Three storylines

Scouting the Hurricane: Tulsa is off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2004. Maya Mayberry has a team-best 15.3 points per game, and freshman forward Temira Poindexter adds 14.7 points and six rebounds per game.

Scouting the Golden Eagles: ORU has dropped its first three games to UNLV, Colorado State and SMU. Keni Jo Lippe is averaging 12.3 points per game, and Hannah Cooper has 11 points per game.

A look at the series: ORU has a 31-10 lead in the all-time series, but TU has prevailed in the past two meetings.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.