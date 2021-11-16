Women's basketball: ORU set to visit SMU on Wednesday night

Oral Roberts (0-2) at SMU (1-1)
7 p.m. Wednesday
Three storylines
Another road game: The Golden Eagles continue a road trip that started with a Monday game at Colorado State. ORU lost 71-56, having shot 33.8% from the field.
Cooper leads the way: Transfer guard Hannah Cooper had a team-high 18 points on 8-of-19 shooting against Colorado State. She also recorded five rebounds and three steals.
Scouting the Mustangs: SMU is coming off a 67-50 loss to Oklahoma State on Sunday in which it shot 1-of-13 on 3-pointers. Toyelle Wilson is in her first season as head coach.
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World
Kelly Hines
Sports Writer
I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452
