Women's basketball: ORU set to visit SMU on Wednesday night
  • Updated
Oral Roberts (0-2) at SMU (1-1)

7 p.m. Wednesday

Three storylines

Another road game: The Golden Eagles continue a road trip that started with a Monday game at Colorado State. ORU lost 71-56, having shot 33.8% from the field.

Cooper leads the way: Transfer guard Hannah Cooper had a team-high 18 points on 8-of-19 shooting against Colorado State. She also recorded five rebounds and three steals.

Scouting the Mustangs: SMU is coming off a 67-50 loss to Oklahoma State on Sunday in which it shot 1-of-13 on 3-pointers. Toyelle Wilson is in her first season as head coach.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

