Western Illinois beats ORU men in Tulsa
Men: W. Illinois 90, ORU 85

Western Illinois beats ORU men in Tulsa

Western Illinois iced Oral Roberts' men Tuesday night, 90-85 at the Mabee Center.

The Leathernecks, sixth in the Summit League, owned a 45-22 lead by halftime and held Max Abmas scoreless during the first 20 minutes of play.

The Golden Eagles (15-8, 9-3) opened the second half with a 20-5 run as Abmas, who was named Summit League Athlete of the Month earlier Thursday, heated up. Within five minutes, ORU made it an eight-point game before WIU regained footing.

An Abmas jumper with 13 seconds left brought his personal total to 33 points, and put the Golden Eagles within five, but ORU got no closer.

ORU continues its homestand at 7 p.m. Saturday against St. Thomas.

W. ILLINOIS 90, ORU 85

W. ILLINOIS (14-9): Barisic 9-19 0-0 22, Carius 6-13 3-6 19, Pearson 4-9 0-0 8, Massner 7-13 0-1 18, Sandage 5-9 0-1 13, Burrell 5-8 0-0 10, Lee 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-71 3-8 90.

ORAL ROBERTS (15-8): Lacis 3-5 0-0 9, Weaver 2-6 0-0 4, Abmas 11-23 5-5 33, Jurgens 2-4 1-2 5, Thompson 5-10 1-2 12, McBride 4-10 4-4 14, Phipps 1-7 2-2 4, Herron 1-1 0-0 2, Lufile 1-1 0-0 2, Plet 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-67 13-15 85.

Halftime: WIU 45-22. 3-Point Goals: WIU 15-30 (Barisic 4-6, Massner 4-7, Carius 4-10, Sandage 3-6, Burrell 0-1), ORU 12-33 (Abmas 6-12, Lacis 3-5, McBride 2-6, Thompson 1-2, Jurgens 0-2, Weaver 0-2, Phipps 0-4). Rebounds: WIU 37 (Barisic, Pearson 9), ORU 32 (Thompson 10). Assists: WIU 13 (Massner 5), ORU 8 (Abmas, Thompson 3). Total Fouls: WIU 16, ORU 14. A: 4,136 (11,300).

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

