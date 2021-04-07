Watch Now: ORU president on Sweet Sixteen run: 'We made history' and 'touched the world'

“We made history, and Oral Roberts University touched the world during these last few weeks,” university president Billy Wilson said during the rally. “The estimated value of advertising for ORU is still being calculated. It’s in the millions of dollars.”

Abmas and Kevin Obanor, the nation’s top scoring duo, thrust themselves into the national spotlight with their fearless performances. Barring potential decisions to leave early for the NBA, they are expected back next season along with Mills, who signed an eight-year contract last week.

“As kids just being here in this position and having this opportunity (in the NCAA Tournament), it’s something that we’ll remember forever,” Abmas told the hundreds of fans in attendance. “You guys were just as much as part of this ride as we were.”

Putting a bow on the season, Mills thanked the ORU fans for their loyalty. In addition to a solid turnout in Indianapolis, the Mabee Center was packed with those who watched the tournament games from Tulsa.