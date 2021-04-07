Watch Now: ORU president on Sweet Sixteen run: 'We made history' and 'touched the world'

Nine days after their team’s March Madness run ended a buzzer-beater short of the Elite Eight, Oral Roberts coach Paul Mills and assistant Sam Patterson were back in Indianapolis to watch their close friends on the Baylor staff capture the national championship.
Before leaving to take the ORU job four years ago, Mills was at Baylor for 14 seasons, a prominent figure in what ultimately became perhaps the biggest rebuild in college basketball history. That prepared him for his current role, which produced the Golden Eagles’ first NCAA Tournament victories since 1974.
“You realize how close you are,” Mills said during a Sweet Sixteen celebration rally Tuesday night at the Mabee Center. “That’s the goal. Our goal is to keep marching forward … to allow us to one day be at a Final Four and have that opportunity to eventually cut down nets. It is possible.”
After winning three games in three days in the Summit League tournament, ORU embarked on an improbable journey in the NCAA Tournament. Emerging as this year’s Cinderella, the team pulled off three-point upsets against No. 2 Ohio State and No. 7 Florida to become the second 15 seed to advance to the Sweet Sixteen.
If Max Abmas’ last-second 3-pointer against No. 3 Arkansas went in instead of meeting the rim, the Golden Eagles would have gone deeper into the tournament than any 15 seed.
“We made history, and Oral Roberts University touched the world during these last few weeks,” university president Billy Wilson said during the rally. “The estimated value of advertising for ORU is still being calculated. It’s in the millions of dollars.”
Abmas and Kevin Obanor, the nation’s top scoring duo, thrust themselves into the national spotlight with their fearless performances. Barring potential decisions to leave early for the NBA, they are expected back next season along with Mills, who signed an eight-year contract last week.
“As kids just being here in this position and having this opportunity (in the NCAA Tournament), it’s something that we’ll remember forever,” Abmas told the hundreds of fans in attendance. “You guys were just as much as part of this ride as we were.”
Putting a bow on the season, Mills thanked the ORU fans for their loyalty. In addition to a solid turnout in Indianapolis, the Mabee Center was packed with those who watched the tournament games from Tulsa.
“You have stayed with us through hard times through these past four years and you’ve been with us and supported us through these good times as has been demonstrated tonight,” Mills said. “I want you to know from the bottom of our hearts we are so grateful for the fans and for what you guys mean to us.”