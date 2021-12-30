Watch now: Golden Eagles start, finish strong in roller-coaster win over Denver

Oral Roberts led by 19 points early in the second half, never trailed and won by 17 in its Summit League home opener Thursday night against Denver.

But it wasn't as drama-free as that might indicate.

Denver rallied to erase all of its deficit before ORU regrouped for an 83-66 victory at Mabee Center.

"In a basketball game there's going to be a six- to eight- to 12-minute stretch where you don't play well, it's gonna happen," ORU coach Paul Mills said. "You kinda hope the other team's not playing well at the exact same time, but it doesn't always work out that way.

"But we have to evaluate it over the course of 40 minutes, not in an eight- to 12-minute segment."

And the Golden Eagles dominated 30 of the 40 minutes. Max Abmas paced ORU (8-6, 2-1 in Summit) with 24 points — 12 in each half — while DJ Weaver and Issac McBride added 15 each, and Trey Phipps scored 11. Tevin Smith led Denver (5-11, 1-2) with 17 points and Michael Henn added 15 with three treys.

The Golden Eagles were 12-of-27 on 3s compared to Denver's 7-of-23.