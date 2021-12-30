Watch now: Golden Eagles start, finish strong in roller-coaster win over Denver

Oral Roberts led by 19 points early in the second half, never trailed and won by 17 in its Summit League home opener Thursday night against Denver.
But it wasn't as drama-free as that might indicate.
Denver rallied to erase all of its deficit before ORU regrouped for an 83-66 victory at Mabee Center.
"In a basketball game there's going to be a six- to eight- to 12-minute stretch where you don't play well, it's gonna happen," ORU coach Paul Mills said. "You kinda hope the other team's not playing well at the exact same time, but it doesn't always work out that way.
"But we have to evaluate it over the course of 40 minutes, not in an eight- to 12-minute segment."
And the Golden Eagles dominated 30 of the 40 minutes. Max Abmas paced ORU (8-6, 2-1 in Summit) with 24 points — 12 in each half — while DJ Weaver and Issac McBride added 15 each, and Trey Phipps scored 11. Tevin Smith led Denver (5-11, 1-2) with 17 points and Michael Henn added 15 with three treys.
The Golden Eagles were 12-of-27 on 3s compared to Denver's 7-of-23.
With 18:21 left, McBride's 3-pointer gave the Golden Eagles a 48-29 lead. The Pioneers, however, roared back with 3-point shooting that had been cold up to then (1-of-7 in the first half), and Smith's 3-point play with 10:16 left tied the game at 56.
"They went 6-for-16 from 3 (in the second half) and had some things clicking, especially No. 24 (Henn) was able to make shots ... and that was what really threw us out of kilter," Mills said.
Denver had a chance to take the lead, but Abmas blocked Jordan Johnson's driving shot, and that led to Kareem Thompson's layup that put ORU ahead to stay, 58-56.
Phipps and Henn traded 3s that left ORU with a 61-60 lead at 6:51. Abmas, who had been scoreless in the second half, then connected on a 3 and soon added a driving layup for a 66-60 lead.
ORU's lead was 69-64 after a layup by Denver's Jordan Johnson with 4:43 remaining before Weaver's 3 ignited a clinching 12-0 run that was capped by an Abmas basket. Denver didn't make a trey in the final 6:51.
"I thought our biggest key was defending the 3-point line, specifically late," Mills said.
"We would like to bottle up those last eight minutes and try to carry that forward into Saturday."
ORU will host Omaha at 7 p.m. Saturday.
ORAL ROBERTS 83, DENVER 66
DENVER (5-11): Henn 6-10 0-0 15, Tainamo 4-10 1-2 10, Hunt 3-12 1-2 8, Johnson 4-16 2-2 11, Smith 6-10 5-6 17, Gatlin 1-3 0-0 2, Lopez-Sanvicente 1-3 0-0 3, Bickham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-64 9-12 66.
ORAL ROBERTS (8-6): Lacis 1-8 0-0 3, Weaver 6-9 0-0 15, Abmas 9-16 3-3 24, Jurgens 2-4 0-0 4, Thompson 3-6 0-0 6, McBride 5-11 3-3 15, Phipps 4-7 1-3 11, Herron 0-0 0-0 0, Bergens 1-1 0-0 3, Lufile 1-2 0-0 2, Clover 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-65 7-9 83.
Halftime: Oral Roberts 43-27. 3-point goals: Denver 7-23 (Henn 3-7, Lopez-Sanvicente 1-2, Hunt 1-3, Tainamo 1-3, Johnson 1-7, Gatlin 0-1), Oral Roberts 12-27 (Weaver 3-5, Abmas 3-8, McBride 2-3, Phipps 2-3, Bergens 1-1, Lacis 1-6, Jurgens 0-1). Rebounds: Denver 32 (Tainamo 9), Oral Roberts 34 (Thompson 9). Assists: Denver 10 (Hunt 4), Oral Roberts 7 (Abmas 3). Total fouls: Denver 10, Oral Roberts 16. A: 2,896 (11,300).