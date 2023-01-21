Udoumoh's triple-double leads ORU women past North Dakota, 96-91

Ruthie Udoumoh logged her first career triple-double and the Oral Roberts women's basketball team held off North Dakota, 96-91, Saturday afternoon.

Udoumoh poured in 19 points, pulled down a game-best 14 rebounds and dished out 11 assists. The rebounds and assists were both career-highs for the Broken Arrow native, and marked the first triple-double by a Golden Eagle since Faith Ihim in 2018.

For the second straight game and 10th time this season, Tirzah Moore registered a double-double as the sophomore finished with 20 points on 10-of-12 shooting and added 12 rebounds. Sharpshooter Delaney Nix led the Golden Eagles in scoring with 20 points on 6-of-9 shooting from behind the arc. Ariel Walker (16) and Hannah Cooper (14) rounded out the double-digit scorers for ORU, marking the first time since 2013 that all five ORU starters reached double-figures in the same game.

Kacie Borowicz led all players with 24 points and 12 assists for the Fighting Hawks. Claire Orth led North Dakota with eight rebounds.

The Golden Eagles shot 54.8 percent from the field in the win, and knocked down a season-best 11 3-pointers.

Up next: ORU travels to face Denver at 7 p.m. on Jan 26.

ORAL ROBERTS 96, NORTH DAKOTA 91

UND;27;16;11;37;--;91

ORU;24;16;29;27;--;96

North Dakota (11-8, 4-5 Summit League): Borowicz 10-29 1-3 24, Orth 6-10 4-4 16, Gordon 3-7 1-2 9, Daninger 2-4 3-4 7, Hoskin 1-7 2-2 4, Manson 7-11 0-0 20, McCarthy 4-8 0-0 10, Beal 0-0 1-2 1, Hurst 0-3 0-0 0, Vanderwal 0-3 0-0 0, Aumer 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-82 12-17 91.

Oral Roberts (8-12, 5-4): Nix 6-11 3-4 21, Moore 10-12 0-1 20, Udoumoh 5-13 7-10 19, Walker 7-10 0-0 16, Cooper 5-12 4-6 14, Taylor 1-3 3-4 6, Rodrigues 0-1 0-0 0, Ramey 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-62 17-25 96.

3-Point Goals: UND 13-26 (Borowicz 3-8, Gordon 2-4, Daninger 0-2, Manson 6-9, McCarthy 2-2, Hurst 0-1), ORU 11-24 (Nix 6-9, Udoumoh 2-6, Walker 2-4, Cooper 0-2, Taylor 1-3). Assists: UND 18 (Borowicz 12), ORU 22 (Udoumoh 11). Fouled Out: UND Gordon, ORU Cooper. Rebounds: UND 38 (Orth 8), ORU 42 (Udoumoh 14). Total Fouls: UND 22, ORU 18. Technical Fouls: UND Hoskin, Hurst. A: 2,008.