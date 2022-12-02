TU, ORU ready for Mayor’s Cup basketball battle

The Mayor’s Cup will be on the line for the men on Saturday at the Reynolds Center, as Tulsa hosts crosstown rival Oral Roberts.

It’s not just another game for the Golden Hurricane (2-4), who put a lot of emphasis into so-called rivalry games, especially under new coach Eric Konkol. It will be TU’s second straight game against an in-state opponent, coming eight days after a 82-56 loss at Oklahoma State.

“I talked to our team about, leading into the Oklahoma State game, how important I believe in-state games are,” Konkol said. “I think it’s a really big deal to be a Division I basketball player in the state of Oklahoma, but this is a tradition-rich game, this is a game that I remember when I was here the first time around (as a grad assistant in 2000-01), it’s a game with a lot of history. Both programs have had great successes, and anytime you get a chance to play in-state, your fans can travel, and it’s a game that people can recognize.”

After losing their last three games, facing a charged-up rival is probably a good way for TU to try to get back on the right track.

“We’re absolutely a work in progress,” Konkol said. “On one side, there’s certainly always great optimism and enthusiasm toward the things that we can do well and we’ve had moments where we’ve been very, very good in certain stretches. And there’s also signs of things that we absolutely don’t want to see again, and we’ve got to be able to keep improving on that. This is all about education, this is all about consistency, this is all about becoming the best version of us.”

ORU (5-3) is entering the contest having won two in a row and four of its last five, including a dominant 116-68 victory over Ozark Christian on Tuesday night, made even more impressive because it was done without star guard Max Abmas.

The Golden Eagles have won the last three Mayor’s Cups, although the Tulsa women won their matchup between the teams 92-77 a couple of weeks ago on Nov. 20.

Some things to work on: Coming off the 82-56 shellacking at the hands of Oklahoma State, Konkol has had the team working in practice on improving some areas of their game.

“The first thing is, we’ve got to be much better in transition defense, and there’s a number of things that go into that,” Konkol said. “The two things we’ve identified as a part of it, we’ve got to take care of the basketball better; we turned it over 19 times (against OSU). And any team you play, certainly against ORU as explosive as they are offensively, we’ve got to be able to take care of the basketball. People defend differently, whether it’s pressure, zone, full-court pressure, and we’ve got to be better at handling it.

“And then also, we’ve got to be better in what we’re doing offensively to get back on defense and then how we guard the basketball. We’ve talked a lot of about guarding the ball, we’re going to be guarding a lot of talented players this weekend. We’ve got to guard the ball better, we’ve got to be able to rebound it better.”

Milestone watch: With 1,930 career points, ORU senior point guard Max Abmas is 30 points from surpassing Tim Gill as ORU’s ninth all-time leading scorer.

Big homestand coming up: The game against ORU represents the first of four straight games at the Reynolds Center, over the course of 13 days, for the Golden Hurricane and Konkol is looking forward to settling in at home after a long stretch away.

The Hurricane's only game at home so far was a 85-79 win over Jackson State on Nov. 12.

“It feels like a long time since our first game, since it has,” Konkol said. “Certainly, excited about the opportunity this week to play in front of our fans again. … We knew going into November that it was going to be a tough slate for us, and for our staff, we talked an awful lot about, ‘We’ll find out so much more about our team once we start playing games,’ so knowing that we’ve got four straight home games here, this is important. This is an important stretch for us.”

After Saturday, the next game for TU will be Wednesday against Detroit Mercy, with Central Michigan and Mississippi Valley State coming to town the following week.

Block party: ORU’s 7-foot-5 center, Conner Vanover, is second nationally in blocks with four rejections per game. He also leads the Golden Eagles with 7.6 rebounds a contest.

By the Numbers

1 – number of free throws made by TU in its last game, on just four attempts. That matches the season-low attempts they had this season in the Nov. 18 loss to Charlotte, but at least in that one, they made all four attempts

16.2 – points per game averaged by Tulsa guard Sam Griffin, despite scoring just seven against Oklahoma State in the last game