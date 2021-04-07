Trey Phipps' transfer to ORU becomes official

After announcing his intent to transfer to Oral Roberts last week, Trey Phipps signed with the Golden Eagles on Wednesday.

A Booker T. Washington guard who spent this year at Oklahoma, Phipps will have four seasons of eligibility left.

"Trey was one of the first young men our staff recruited when we came to Tulsa in 2017," coach Paul Mills said. "His talent was evident the first time we watched him play. Trey is an elite-level shooter.

"However, he also brings so much more to a team as his ball-handling, passing, competitiveness and work ethic are outstanding. Golden Eagle fans will be proud of how Trey represents ORU and we are excited to have him as a member of our basketball family."

In high school, Phipps scored more than 1,700 points and made 337 career 3-pointers, shooting 39% from beyond the arc. He averaged 18.1 points per game as a senior and was the MVP of the 2019 Class 6A tournament at the Mabee Center, helping the Hornets win the state title.

"It was a pretty easy decision (to transfer to ORU)," Phipps said last week. "It's the perfect fit for me, kind of my style of basketball. I also have a really good relationship with coach Mills. ORU was my first college offer coming out of high school, so it was the perfect fit."

Also Wednesday, ORU guard Sheldon Stevens entered the transfer portal following a junior season in which he averaged three points. In the second-round NCAA victory against Florida, Stevens delivered a pivotal four-point play.

