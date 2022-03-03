 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three Golden Eagles earn conference basketball awards

  • Updated
  • 0

A trio of Oral Roberts University basketball players received postseason Summit League accolades, voted on by head coaches from each team, athletic communications directors and select media members, the conference announced Thursday.

Tirzah Moore, who led the Golden Eagles' women's team with 14.8 points per game and six rebounds per game during the regular season, was named freshman of the year. In 17 starts, the Oklahoma City native also led the Golden Eagles in blocks, and field-goal percentage.

Max Abmas, the reigning Summit League player of the year, represented the ORU men's team on the all-Summit League first team. His 24.2 points per game ranks fifth nationally and first in the conference.

Isaac McBride rounded out conference accolades for ORU, earning honorable mention. McBride trailed Abmas with 13.9 points per game after transferring from Vanderbilt before the 2021-22 season.

bryce.mcKinnis@tulsaworld.com

Sports Writer

I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

