The story of ORU's Kevin Obanor is one of motivation and competitiveness

INDIANAPOLIS — Before Kevin Obanor blossomed into a 6-foot-8 menace who has propelled Oral Roberts to the Sweet Sixteen, he was a chubby kid cut from his eighth-grade basketball team.
“They had me be a water boy,” Obanor said. “I was out of shape and I was just chilling, watching TV (instead of playing sports).”
His story, somewhat similar to Michael Jordan’s, is one rooted in motivation and competitiveness, an underdog becoming an alpha and proving everyone wrong along the way.
“A lot of people were making fun of me for not making the team,” Obanor said. “There was a mental aspect that came with it. I just used that as fuel and it made me more competitive. It all paid off.”
A Houston native, Obanor had a huge growth spurt as a high school freshman and started focusing on basketball as a sophomore, playing competitively for the first time.
At Mount Zion Christian Academy, a military-style boarding school and NBA-player factory in North Carolina, Obanor developed into a Division I prospect. Among the schools that pursued him was Arkansas, which the Golden Eagles will play Saturday night.
“I was recruited by (Razorbacks coach Eric) Musselman, so we had a pretty solid relationship,” Obanor said. “And things didn’t play out, but it’s all God’s plan.”
Obanor, whose parents are ministers, didn’t necessarily plan to attend a Christian university but felt a connection to ORU’s faith-based mission. He also was sold on what new coach Paul Mills was trying to build.
Mills, foretelling the future, said this when Obanor signed in 2017: “Kevin has the versatility to make perimeter jump shots and cause havoc on the interior. He is an elite rebounder and finisher.
“I’ve seen Kevin play more than a dozen times and each time you watch him he is improving. His competitiveness will allow him to play early and he has a high ceiling as a player due to his work ethic.”
Skipping his final semester of boarding school, Obanor arrived at ORU in January 2018 as part of a redshirt season spent transitioning to college basketball.
“I was just trying to get an extra feel for the game,” he said. “I knew I needed a lot more experience for the next level of college.”
The following season, Obanor emerged as the Summit League freshman of the year, producing one of the best freshman campaigns in program history and leading the team in scoring.
“Coming in as a freshman, you expect all these things to happen, just to make big things occur, but you don’t know how life works,” he said. “It’s all a process. Once you get more mature, you come to realize that and become a leader.”
Obanor’s growth continued last year when he delivered eight double-double outings, setting the stage for a junior season in which he is averaging 19 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting 50% from the field and 47% on 3-pointers.
After sending ORU to the Summit League title game with a buzzer-beating tip-in, Obanor carried his team down the stretch of upsets against Ohio State and Florida, hitting 3-pointers, converting and-one plays and making late free throws.
“Players make plays,” said teammate Max Abmas, the other half of the nation’s top-scoring duo. “For Kevin, I know he’s a great player and I know how much work he puts in. ... When the lights come on, he’s always going to shine. I always have confidence in him to knock down big shots and make the big play.”
Obanor is savoring the journey that has placed his team and university in the national spotlight amid the program’s first NCAA Tournament wins since 1974. ORU is only the second 15 seed to advance to the Sweet Sixteen and could become the first to get to the Elite Eight.
“It’s an honor and a blessing to put ORU back on the map ... just to put a school that glorifies God on a higher pedestal,” Obanor said. “No matter what happens next, win or lose, we made history. Of course with my competitiveness and for all of us, we want to keep winning.”