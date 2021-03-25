The story of ORU's Kevin Obanor is one of motivation and competitiveness

Obanor, whose parents are ministers, didn’t necessarily plan to attend a Christian university but felt a connection to ORU’s faith-based mission. He also was sold on what new coach Paul Mills was trying to build.

Mills, foretelling the future, said this when Obanor signed in 2017: “Kevin has the versatility to make perimeter jump shots and cause havoc on the interior. He is an elite rebounder and finisher.

“I’ve seen Kevin play more than a dozen times and each time you watch him he is improving. His competitiveness will allow him to play early and he has a high ceiling as a player due to his work ethic.”

Skipping his final semester of boarding school, Obanor arrived at ORU in January 2018 as part of a redshirt season spent transitioning to college basketball.

“I was just trying to get an extra feel for the game,” he said. “I knew I needed a lot more experience for the next level of college.”

The following season, Obanor emerged as the Summit League freshman of the year, producing one of the best freshman campaigns in program history and leading the team in scoring.