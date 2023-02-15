"I like my guys. I enjoy being around them, and we want to stretch this out as long as possible." Hard to believe it is Paul Mills' sixth year as ORU's head men's basketball coach. Could the Golden Eagles top their 2021 Sweet Sixteen season? ORU is currently No. 37 in NET rankings. Coach Mills looks ahead to the Summit League tournament; his deep knowledge of both bible verses and rap lyrics; Max Abmas ("I want these guys to go to the NBA"); potentially getting an at-large NCAA tournament bid ("I don't want to be penalized because we're poor.") and more.