"I like my guys. I enjoy being around them, and we want to stretch this out as long as possible." Hard to believe it is Paul Mills' sixth year as ORU's head men's basketball coach. Could the Golden Eagles top their 2021 Sweet Sixteen season? ORU is currently No. 37 in NET rankings. Coach Mills looks ahead to the Summit League tournament; his deep knowledge of both bible verses and rap lyrics; Max Abmas ("I want these guys to go to the NBA"); potentially getting an at-large NCAA tournament bid ("I don't want to be penalized because we're poor.") and more.
Oral Roberts University withstood a furious North Dakota State rally and prevailed 75-72 in March 9's Summit League Tournament championship game
Throwback Tulsa: When ORU hosted the NCAA Tournament in 1974
1974 NCAA Tournament in Tulsa
ORU's Mabee Center hosted the NCAA Tournament in March 1974.
Tulsa World File photo
1974 NCAA Tournament in Tulsa
On March 16, 1974, Gov. David Hall and Oral Roberts watch from courtside as ORU and Kansas clash in an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game at the Mabee Center. Tulsa World file
Tulsa World File photo
1974 NCAA Tournament in Tulsa
Oral Roberts (left) with Ken Trickey during the Kansas vs. Creighton NCAA Tournament game March 14, 1974 at Oral Roberts University.
Tulsa World File photo
1974 NCAA Tournament in Tulsa
Ted Owens, University of Kansas coach, during the Kansas vs. Creighton NCAA Tournament game March 14, 1974 at Oral Roberts University
Tulsa World File photo
1974 NCAA Tournament in Tulsa
Denny Crum, Louisville coach, during the ORU vs. Louisville NCAA Tournament game on March 14, 1974. ORU won 96-93.
Tulsa World File photo
1974 NCAA Tournament in Tulsa
Denny Crum, Louisville coach, during the ORU vs. Louisville NCAA Tournament game on March 14, 1974. ORU won 96-93.
Tulsa World File photo
1974 NCAA Tournament in Tulsa
ORU's Al Boswell (35) vs. Louisville during an NCAA Tournament game March 14, 1974. ORU won 96-93.
Tulsa World File photo
1974 NCAA Tournament in Tulsa
Denny Crum, Lousiville coach, during the ORU vs. Louisville NCAA Tournament game on March 14, 1974. ORU won 96-93.
Tulsa World File photo
1974 NCAA Tournament in Tulsa
Tom Kivisto (45), Kansas vs. Creighton during an NCAA Tournament game March 14, 1974 at Oral Roberts University.
Tulsa World File photo
1974 NCAA Tournament in Tulsa
ORU's Eddie Woods (30) and Louisville's Sam McCants (13), Wesley Cox (44), Ike Whitfield (40) during an NCAA Tournament game March 14, 1974. ORU won 96-93.
Tulsa World File photo
1974 NCAA Tournament in Tulsa
ORU vs. Louisville NCAA Tournament game on March 14, 1974. ORU won 96-93.
Tulsa World File photo
1974 NCAA Tournament in Tulsa
ORU's Anthony Roberts (15), Eddie Woods (30), Sam McCants (13), Greg McDougald (52) and Louisville's Wesley Cox (41) during an NCAA Tournament game on March 14, 1974. ORU won 96-93.
Tulsa World File photo
1974 NCAA Tournament in Tulsa
ORU's Eddie Woods (30) vs. Louisville in an NCAA Tournament March 14, 1974. ORU won 96-93.
Tulsa World File photo
1974 NCAA Tournament in Tulsa
ORU's Al Boswell and Louisville's Allen Murphy (20) during an NCAA Tournament game March 14, 1974. ORU won 96-93.
Tulsa World File photo
1974 NCAA Tournament in Tulsa
ORU's Sam McCants (33) vs. Louisville during an NCAA Tournament game March 14, 1974. ORU won 96-93.
Tulsa World File photo
1974 NCAA Tournament in Tulsa
ORU's Duane Fox (25), Willis Collins (33) vs. Kansas during an NCAA Tournament game March 16, 1974
Tulsa World File photo
1974 NCAA Tournament in Tulsa
ORU's Greg McDougald (52) and Eddie Woods (30) vs. Kansas during an NCAA Tournament game March 16, 1974
Tulsa World File photo
1974 NCAA Tournament in Tulsa
ORU's Eddie Woods (30) and Kansas' Roger Morningstar (30), Dale Greenlee (40), Danny Knight (52) during an NCAA Tournament game March 16, 1974
Tulsa World File photo
1974 NCAA Tournament in Tulsa
ORU's Eddie Woods (30), Greg McDougald (52), Rick Suttle (33) vs. Kansas during an NCAA Tournament game March 16, 1974
Tulsa World File photo
1974 NCAA Tournament in Tulsa
ORU’s Sam McCants past Kansas center Danny Knight for a layup during a 1974 NCAA Elite Eight game at the Mabee Center.
Tulsa World File photo
1974 NCAA Tournament in Tulsa
Kansas center Danny Knight outstretches ORU's famed leapers Eddie Woods (30) and Duane Fox (25) for a rebound. Woods changed the angle of his jump by putting his right hand on the bottom of the backboard. The other ORU player pictured is Anthony Roberts.
Tulsa World File photo
1974 NCAA Tournament in Tulsa
After recording 1974 NCAA Tournament victories over Syracuse and Louisville, coach Ken Trickey and the ORU Titans were defeated by Kansas in an Elite Eight game at the Mabee Center. Tulsa World file photo
Tulsa World File photo
1974 NCAA Tournament in Tulsa
ORU's Anthony Roberts (15) vs. Kansas during an NCAA Tournament game on March 16, 1974.
Tulsa World File photo
1974 NCAA Tournament in Tulsa
Tom Kivisto (No. 45) with Kansas coach Ted Owens during the Kansas-ORU game on March 16, 1974 at Oral Roberts University.
Althea Peterson
1974 NCAA Tournament in Tulsa
Ted Owens, Kansas coach, on March 16, 1974 in the NCAA Tournament at Oral Roberts University
Tulsa World File photo
1974 NCAA Tournament in Tulsa
Ted Owens, Kansas coach, on March 16, 1974 at Oral Roberts University
Tulsa World File photo
1974 NCAA Tournament in Tulsa
Ken Trickey, ORU coach, on March 16, 1974 at Oral Roberts University.
Tulsa World File photo
1974 NCAA Tournament in Tulsa
Ken Trickey, ORU coach, on March 16, 1974 NCAA at Oral Roberts University.
Tulsa World File photo
1974 NCAA Tournament in Tulsa
Kansas coach Ted Owens argues with official Henry Nichols during a free-throw controversy during the second half. Owens drew a technical foul as a result, on March 16 1974 at Oral Roberts University.
Tulsa World File photo
1974 NCAA Tournament in Tulsa
Incensed Kansas coach Ted Owens (middle) and assistant Sam Miranda argue vainly with official Henry Nichols during a free-throw controversy during the second half. Owens drew a technical foul as a result, on March 16, 1974 at Oral Roberts University.
Tulsa World File photo
1974 NCAA Tournament in Tulsa
Kansas’ Tom Kivisto (left) and Roger Morningstar celebrate the Jayhawks’ 1974 victory over the ORU. Kansas advanced to the Final Four. Tulsa World file photo
Tulsa World File photo
1974 NCAA Tournament in Tulsa
The front page of the Sunday, March 17, 1974 edition of the Tulsa World. There were four games of the NCAA Tournament at the Mabee Center in ‘74. The scores: Kansas 55, Creighton 54 Oral Roberts 96, Louisville 93 Kansas 93, Oral Roberts 90
Regional third-place game: Creighton 80, Louisville 71, OT
Tulsa World File
