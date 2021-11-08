'That's last season': Putting Sweet Sixteen run in the past, ORU embarks on a new journey

The personnel suits the same style of play. The Golden Eagles led the nation with 11.1 3-pointers per game last season and hit 17 in a recent scrimmage, but the emphasis has been on becoming more consistent.

“I think what you'll see is a team that can kind of spread it out a little bit more and be a little bit more accurate, hopefully,” Mills said. “We were top 20 in the country (in percentage), but the reality is there were teams in this league who were in front of us. So hopefully we’ve improved enough to where we can be one of the top two teams in our league in regards to shooting the basketball.”

After emerging as a Cinderella last year, ORU generated confidence and plenty of publicity. Opponents are certainly aware of what this team accomplished and will likely be motivated by that.

“We’re going to get the best out of a lot of teams,” Abmas said. “Everybody’s going to come out and (try to) knock us off the top. Our goal is to come in every night, show up and then play our brand of basketball.”

