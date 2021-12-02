TCU holds off ORU men's basketball for 71-63 win

Damion Baugh and Mike Miles scored 13 points apiece and TCU fought off Oral Roberts for a 71-63 win on Thursday night in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Horned Frogs (6-1) led 39-29 at halftime before Max Abmas, Kareem Thompson and DeShang Weaver buried 3-pointers — Abmas made 3 — and the Golden Eagles (4-4) closed within 51-50 with 11:34 remaining.
Thompson followed an Abmas 3 with a layup and Oral Roberts took its first and only lead at 52-51 with 10:43 left. ORU’s lead lasted 16 seconds as Emanuel Miller followed with a jumper for the Horned Frogs.
Miles’ layup with 6:32 to go made it a 65-55 margin for TCU and Oral Roberts never got within six the rest of the way.
Abmas scored 20 points with six of his seven-made field goals from behind the 3-point arc. Francis Lacis added 14.
ORAL ROBERTS: Lacis 5-10 1-1 14, Weaver 4-11 0-0 9, Abmas 7-19 0-0 20, Jurgens 0-3 0-2 0, Thompson 4-4 0-0 9, Phipps 2-5 0-0 6, McBride 2-5 0-0 5, Lufile 0-2 0-0 0, Clover 0-0 0-0 0, Herron 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 1-3 63.
TCU: Miller 3-7 3-4 10, Lampkin 4-6 0-0 8, Baugh 6-8 0-0 13, Miles 5-18 1-2 13, Peavy 3-7 0-1 6, O’Bannon 5-8 0-0 12, Farabello 0-2 0-0 0, Cork 3-5 0-0 6, Coles 1-5 1-2 3, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0, Wells 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-68 5-9 71.
Halftime: TCU 39-29. 3-Point Goals: ORU 14-33 (Abmas 6-14, Lacis 3-7, Phipps 2-3, Thompson 1-1, McBride 1-2, Weaver 1-5, Jurgens 0-1), TCU 6-20 (O’Bannon 2-2, Miles 2-7, Baugh 1-3, Miller 1-3, Peavy 0-1, Coles 0-2, Farabello 0-2). Rebounds: ORU 32 (Weaver 7), TCU 41 (Peavy 8). Assists: ORU 15 (Abmas 6), TCU 13 (Miles 7). Total Fouls: ORU 8, TCU 11.