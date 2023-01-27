Surging Golden Eagles look for continued success at Omaha

ORU at Omaha

Three storylines

Trending up: Oral Roberts has won six of its past eight games including a 75-63 win over Omaha earlier this season inside the Mabee Center. ORU beat Denver 93-83 on Thursday.

Still scoring: ORU senior Hannah Cooper is the top scorer in the Summit League. She averages 20.1 points per game. She also leads the league with 46 steals and ranks in the top five in assists (88), field goal percentage (46.5) and free-throw percentage (82.4).