ORAL ROBERTS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Surging Golden Eagles look for continued success at Omaha

ORU women's basketball bench cheers a big play

ORU will try to extend its win streak to four games in Saturday's road trip to Omaha.

 Patrick Quiring, Tulsa World

ORU at Omaha

2:05 p.m. Saturday, Baxter Arena, Omaha

ORU 9-12, 6-4 in Summit League; Denver 9-12, 4-6

Three storylines

Trending up: Oral Roberts has won six of its past eight games including a 75-63 win over Omaha earlier this season inside the Mabee Center. ORU beat Denver 93-83 on Thursday.

Still scoring: ORU senior Hannah Cooper is the top scorer in the Summit League. She averages 20.1 points per game. She also leads the league with 46 steals and ranks in the top five in assists (88), field goal percentage (46.5) and free-throw percentage (82.4).

Learning about Omaha: The Mavericks have lost three consecutive games, including a 64-55 home setback against Kansas City on Thursday.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

