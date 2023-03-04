SUMMIT LEAGUE WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT

When: Friday-Tuesday

Where: Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls, S.D.

2022 champion: South Dakota

Favorite

South Dakota State (25-5): The Jackrabbits finished league play with an 18-0 record, going unbeaten for the second time in three years. Playing less than an hour from campus, they will essentially be the home team.

What's possible for ORU (11-18)

As the No. 5 seed on a six-game skid, the Golden Eagles have a tough road to the title game. They first face a South Dakota team that is the defending champion and prevailed in both meetings this season. If they win that, they'll likely face top-seeded South Dakota State in the semifinals.

Other teams to watch

North Dakota State (18-10): The Bison enter the postseason on a four-game win streak and are enjoying their best season in close to two decades.

North Dakota (18-10): The Hawks have won six of their last seven games and have one of the best defenses in the league, holding opponents to 38% shooting.

Players to watch

Myah Sellend, South Dakota State: The two-time player of the year in the league, Sellend averaged 16.9 points and shot 51.7% from the field during the regular season.

Hannah Cooper, ORU: A senior point guard, Cooper poured in 20.4 points per game and was a first-team all-conference selection.

Kacie Borowicz, North Dakota: As a senior, Borowicz is averaging 19.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and four assists per game.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World