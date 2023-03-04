SUMMIT LEAGUE WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT
When: Friday-Tuesday
Where: Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls, S.D.
2022 champion: South Dakota
Favorite
South Dakota State (25-5): The Jackrabbits finished league play with an 18-0 record, going unbeaten for the second time in three years. Playing less than an hour from campus, they will essentially be the home team.
What's possible for ORU (11-18)
As the No. 5 seed on a six-game skid, the Golden Eagles have a tough road to the title game. They first face a South Dakota team that is the defending champion and prevailed in both meetings this season. If they win that, they'll likely face top-seeded South Dakota State in the semifinals.
People are also reading…
Other teams to watch
North Dakota State (18-10): The Bison enter the postseason on a four-game win streak and are enjoying their best season in close to two decades.
North Dakota (18-10): The Hawks have won six of their last seven games and have one of the best defenses in the league, holding opponents to 38% shooting.
Players to watch
Myah Sellend, South Dakota State: The two-time player of the year in the league, Sellend averaged 16.9 points and shot 51.7% from the field during the regular season.
Hannah Cooper, ORU: A senior point guard, Cooper poured in 20.4 points per game and was a first-team all-conference selection.
Kacie Borowicz, North Dakota: As a senior, Borowicz is averaging 19.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and four assists per game.
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World