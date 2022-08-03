 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Summit League releases conference schedules for basketball

Oral Roberts University’s basketball teams will retain their travel partner from last year, Kansas City, for the 2022-23 season.

The Summit League on Wednesday released conference schedules for the upcoming season. The league will retain its format from 2021-22; each team will play an 18-game, home-and-home mirrored schedule.

ORU’s women will open the conference season Monday, Dec. 19, at defending Summit champion South Dakota State. ORU’s men will host the Jackrabbits the same night in the Mabee Center.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will host the 2023 Summit League basketball championships March 3-7 in the Denny Sanford Premier Center for the 14th straight year. A notable change to the tournament format will be an expansion from eight to all 10 league teams for both the men’s and women’s brackets. The No. 7 seed will play No. 10, and No. 8 will play No. 9 on the opening night of the tournament.

Neither the ORU men’s team nor the women’s squad have released their non-conference schedules yet.

2022-23 ORU Men's Basketball Schedule

Monday, Dec. 19, vs. South Dakota State

Wednesday, Dec, 21, vs. South Dakota

Thursday, Dec. 29, at Omaha

Saturday, Dec. 31, at Denver

Saturday, Jan. 7, vs. Kansas City

Thursday, Jan. 12, vs. Western Illinois

Saturday, Jan. 14, vs. St. Thomas

Thursday, Jan, 19, at North Dakota State

Saturday, Jan. 21, at North Dakota

Thursday, Jan. 26, vs. Denver

Saturday, Jan. 28, vs. Omaha

Saturday, Feb. 4, at Kansas City

Thursday, Feb. 9, at St. Thomas

Saturday, Feb. 11, at Western Illinois

Thursday, Feb. 16, vs. North Dakota

Saturday, Feb. 18, vs. North Dakota State

Thursday, Feb. 23, at South Dakota

Saturday, Feb. 25, at South Dakota State

2022-23 ORU Women's Basketball Schedule

Monday, Dec. 19, at South Dakota State

Wednesday, Dec, 21, at South Dakota

Thursday, Dec. 29, vs. Omaha

Saturday, Dec. 31, vs. Denver

Saturday, Jan. 7, at Kansas City

Thursday, Jan. 12, at Western Illinois

Saturday, Jan. 14, at St. Thomas

Thursday, Jan, 19, vs. North Dakota State

Saturday, Jan. 21, vs. North Dakota

Thursday, Jan. 26, at Denver

Saturday, Jan. 28, at Omaha

Saturday, Feb. 4, vs. Kansas City

Thursday, Feb. 9, vs. St. Thomas

Saturday, Feb. 11, vs. Western Illinois

Thursday, Feb. 16, at North Dakota

Saturday, Feb. 18, at North Dakota State

Thursday, Feb. 23, vs. South Dakota

Saturday, Feb. 25, vs. South Dakota State

