Summit League releases conference schedules for basketball

Oral Roberts University’s basketball teams will retain their travel partner from last year, Kansas City, for the 2022-23 season.
The Summit League on Wednesday released conference schedules for the upcoming season. The league will retain its format from 2021-22; each team will play an 18-game, home-and-home mirrored schedule.
ORU’s women will open the conference season Monday, Dec. 19, at defending Summit champion South Dakota State. ORU’s men will host the Jackrabbits the same night in the Mabee Center.
Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will host the 2023 Summit League basketball championships March 3-7 in the Denny Sanford Premier Center for the 14th straight year. A notable change to the tournament format will be an expansion from eight to all 10 league teams for both the men’s and women’s brackets. The No. 7 seed will play No. 10, and No. 8 will play No. 9 on the opening night of the tournament.
People are also reading…
Neither the ORU men’s team nor the women’s squad have released their non-conference schedules yet.
2022-23 ORU Men's Basketball Schedule
Monday, Dec. 19, vs. South Dakota State
Wednesday, Dec, 21, vs. South Dakota
Thursday, Dec. 29, at Omaha
Saturday, Dec. 31, at Denver
Saturday, Jan. 7, vs. Kansas City
Thursday, Jan. 12, vs. Western Illinois
Saturday, Jan. 14, vs. St. Thomas
Thursday, Jan, 19, at North Dakota State
Saturday, Jan. 21, at North Dakota
Thursday, Jan. 26, vs. Denver
Saturday, Jan. 28, vs. Omaha
Saturday, Feb. 4, at Kansas City
Thursday, Feb. 9, at St. Thomas
Saturday, Feb. 11, at Western Illinois
Thursday, Feb. 16, vs. North Dakota
Saturday, Feb. 18, vs. North Dakota State
Thursday, Feb. 23, at South Dakota
Saturday, Feb. 25, at South Dakota State
2022-23 ORU Women's Basketball Schedule
Monday, Dec. 19, at South Dakota State
Wednesday, Dec, 21, at South Dakota
Thursday, Dec. 29, vs. Omaha
Saturday, Dec. 31, vs. Denver
Saturday, Jan. 7, at Kansas City
Thursday, Jan. 12, at Western Illinois
Saturday, Jan. 14, at St. Thomas
Thursday, Jan, 19, vs. North Dakota State
Saturday, Jan. 21, vs. North Dakota
Thursday, Jan. 26, at Denver
Saturday, Jan. 28, at Omaha
Saturday, Feb. 4, vs. Kansas City
Thursday, Feb. 9, vs. St. Thomas
Saturday, Feb. 11, vs. Western Illinois
Thursday, Feb. 16, at North Dakota
Saturday, Feb. 18, at North Dakota State
Thursday, Feb. 23, vs. South Dakota
Saturday, Feb. 25, vs. South Dakota State