SUMMIT LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

When: Friday-Tuesday

Where: Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls, S.D.

2022 champion: South Dakota State

Favorite

Oral Roberts (27-4): The Golden Eagles went undefeated in league play and were frequently dominant, winning by an average margin of 14 points. With the addition of 7-foot-5 transfer Connor Vanover, this team is built for March.

What's possible for ORU

The top-seeded team doesn't get any favors, not learning of its first opponent until Denver and North Dakota play Friday night as a result of the expanded format that includes all 10 teams. On the top half of the bracket, ORU would avoid South Dakota State or North Dakota State until Tuesday's championship game.

Other teams to watch

South Dakota State (18-12): The defending-champion Jackrabbits have won seven of their last eight, with the lone defeat coming by a four-point margin against ORU a week ago.

North Dakota State (14-16): The Bison's only setback in the last six games also was to ORU, and the team hasn't lost by more than nine points since mid-January.

Players to watch

Max Abmas, ORU: The player of the year in the league, Abmas is averaging 22.3 points despite being guarded heavily. He also leads the conference with 3.6 3-pointers per game.

Zeke Mayo, South Dakota State: A sophomore guard, Mayo averaged 21.1 points per game in league play and shot a conference-best 42.4% on 3-pointers.

Trenton Massner, Western Illinois: Massner scored 46 points against North Dakota, the most in a regulation college basketball game this season.

