Summers' big game off the bench leads ORU women past North Dakota

Gem Summers poured in 31 points off the bench and Oral Roberts hit enough free throws down the stretch to hold off North Dakota in a 90-82 win Saturday at the Mabee Center.

The Golden Eagles (4-6, 2-0 in the Summit League) outscored the Fighting Hawks (0-9, 0-3) 37-13 at the free throw line to secure the win.

The game was tied 34-34 at the half.

Summers shot 10-of-17 from the field, including 5-of-8 on 3-pointers.

Keni Jo Lippe added 22 points and Tierney Coleman finished with 15 for ORU. North Dakota was led by Maggie Manson's 17.

ORU next plays at 4 p.m. Friday at Denver.