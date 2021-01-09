 Skip to main content
Summers' big game off the bench leads ORU women past North Dakota

  • Updated
Gem Summers poured in 31 points off the bench and Oral Roberts hit enough free throws down the stretch to hold off North Dakota in a 90-82 win Saturday at the Mabee Center.

The Golden Eagles (4-6, 2-0 in the Summit League) outscored the Fighting Hawks (0-9, 0-3) 37-13 at the free throw line to secure the win.

The game was tied 34-34 at the half.

Summers shot 10-of-17 from the field, including 5-of-8 on 3-pointers.

Keni Jo Lippe added 22 points and Tierney Coleman finished with 15 for ORU. North Dakota was led by Maggie Manson's 17.

ORU next plays at 4 p.m. Friday at Denver.

