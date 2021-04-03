State college baseball roundup: ORU, OSU win; OU falls

ORU 18, Western Illinois 5
The Golden Eagles launched five home runs Saturday as they took the series from the Leathernecks in Macomb, Illinois.
Isaac Coffey, Brody Gibson, Ryan Cash, Caleb Denny and Jordan Wiley all homered for ORU. Denny launched a grand slam in the ninth inning before Wiley sent a pinch-hit home run over the right field wall for back-to-back homers.
Cash, Coffey, Denny, and Gibson all drove in four runs. Cash finished 4-for-5 as ORU pounced out 18 hits.
Matt Gaskins picked up the win, throwing six innings while striking out five to improve to 1-1.
ORU improves to 12-15 and next plays at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Oklahoma.
OSU 21, West Virginia 11
Oklahoma State erupted for 10 runs in the third inning en route to a run-rule win at O'Brate Stadium in Stillwater.
The Mountaineers held a 3-0 lead before the Cowboys sent 14 batters to the plate in the bottom of the third, scoring 10 runs on five hits, three walks, three hit batsmen and an error.
OSU's Trevor Martin picked up the win with 1 1/3 innings of relief.
Hueston Morrill led the Cowboys with a 3-for-5 effort with a homer and five RBIs. Carson McCusker went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs, and Christian Encarnacion-Strand finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs.
OSU improves to 18-7-1 and next plays at 6 p.m. Friday against Central Arkansas.
TCU 17, Oklahoma 6
TCU put its foot on the gas and never let up, scoring six runs in the top of the first en route to claiming a series win against OU in Norman.
The first five batters reached base for the Horned Frogs, capped by a two-run homer by Gray Rodgers. TCU added two more runs in the top of the second on a two-run blast by Brayden Taylor, which chased OU starter Jake Bennett.
TCU led 17-1 before the Sooners pushed across five runs in the last two innings.
OU fell to 13-13 overall and 1-4 in the Big 12. TCU improved to 19-7 and 5-0.
OU concludes its three-game series with TCU at 2 p.m. Sunday.
— From staff reports