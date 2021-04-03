State college baseball roundup: ORU, OSU win; OU falls

ORU 18, Western Illinois 5

The Golden Eagles launched five home runs Saturday as they took the series from the Leathernecks in Macomb, Illinois.

Isaac Coffey, Brody Gibson, Ryan Cash, Caleb Denny and Jordan Wiley all homered for ORU. Denny launched a grand slam in the ninth inning before Wiley sent a pinch-hit home run over the right field wall for back-to-back homers.

Cash, Coffey, Denny, and Gibson all drove in four runs. Cash finished 4-for-5 as ORU pounced out 18 hits.

Matt Gaskins picked up the win, throwing six innings while striking out five to improve to 1-1.

ORU improves to 12-15 and next plays at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Oklahoma.

OSU 21, West Virginia 11

Oklahoma State erupted for 10 runs in the third inning en route to a run-rule win at O'Brate Stadium in Stillwater.

The Mountaineers held a 3-0 lead before the Cowboys sent 14 batters to the plate in the bottom of the third, scoring 10 runs on five hits, three walks, three hit batsmen and an error.

OSU's Trevor Martin picked up the win with 1 1/3 innings of relief.