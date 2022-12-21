South Dakota routs Oral Roberts women 101-57

The Oral Roberts women's basketball team fell 101-57 to South Dakota on Wednesday afternoon in Vermillion, South Dakota.

For the fourth straight game, Hannah Cooper led ORU in scoring with 16 points to go along with five rebounds, three assists and a game-high three steals. Ariel Walker pulled down six rebounds and dished out four assists to lead the Golden Eagles in both categories.

Grace Larkins led five Coyotes in double-figures with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting to go along with five assists and five rebounds.

The Golden Eagles struggled from the field, finishing a season-low 27.8 percent from the floor. On the glass, the Golden Eagles were outrebounded 56-26.

SOUTH DAKOTA 101, ORAL ROBERTS 57

ORU;16;16;16;9;--;57

USD;26;24;17;34;--;101

Oral Roberts (3-10, 0-2 Summit League): Cooper 6-19 3-3 16, Udoumoh 3-9 1-2 8, Walker 3-11, 0-0 7, Nix 2-7 0-0 6, Winans 0-7 0-0 0, Rodrigues 3-8 1-1 8, Ramey 2-5 0-0 6, Pogi 1-5 0-0 3, Taylor 0-1 2-2 2, Sockey 0-0 1-2 1, Totals 20-72 8-10 57.

South Dakota (6-7, 2-0): Larkins 7-10 0-1 17, Hansen 5-7 3-4 16, Hempe 5-14 2-2 13, Ugofsky 4-6 3-5 11, Guebert 1-4 4-4 7, Duffney 5-7 1-1 12, Demers 2-6 5-6 9, Carson 3-5 0-3 8, Avila-Ambrosi 3-4 0-0 8, Haydon 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 35-63 18-26 101.

3-Point Goals: ORU 9-25 (Cooper 1-3, Udoumoh 1-2, Walker 1-6, Nix 2-5, Winans 0-2, Rodrigues 1-2, Ramey 2-3, Pogi 1-2), USD 13-30 (Larkins 3-5, Hansen 3-5, Hempe 1-7, Ugofsky 0-1, Guebert 1-2, Duffney 1-2, Demers 0-1, Carson 2-4, Avila-Ambrosi 2-3). Assists: ORU 11 (Walker 4), USD 24 (Larkins, Hempe 5). Fouled out: USD Duffney. Rebounds: ORU 26 (Walker 6), USD 56 (Hempe 11). Total fouls: ORU 21, USD 18. Technical fouls: None. A: 1,410.