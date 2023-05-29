Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

From the razor’s edge of the NCAA Tournament bubble, Oklahoma made the cut as one of the “Last Four In” for the 64-team postseason field announced Monday morning, sending the Sooners back to NCAA regional play for a second consecutive spring under coach Skip Johnson.

OU (31-26) will head to the Charlottesville Regional hosted by No. 7 overall seed Virginia along with Army and East Carolina this weekend. The Sooners face ECU (45-17) at 6 p.m. Friday inside Virginia's Scott Stadium on ESPN2

Up in Stillwater, Oklahoma State was revealed as the tournament’s No. 11 overall seed and the Cowboys are now officially set to open postseason play at O’Brate Stadium.

After reaching the Big 12 title game over the weekend, OSU (41-18) will host in-state rival Oral Roberts, Washington and Dallas Baptist in the NCAA Stillwater Regional beginning Friday seeking the program’s sixth-ever Super Regional appearance.

The Cowboys’ tally of 48 NCAA Tournament trips ranks fourth all-time trailing only Miami (49), Florida State (58) and Texas (61) nationally. OSU begins its fifth regional hosting appearance under coach Josh Holliday against ORU (46-11) at 6 p.m. Friday in the first postseason meeting between the schools since 2006 -- the last time the Golden Eagles won a regional.

The Golden Eagles reach the NCAA postseason for a second straight year as the Summit League regular season and league tournament champions in 2023.

ORU captured its 21st conference championship over the weekend in a 12-4 win over No. 3 South Dakota State led by tournament MVP Justin Quinn (4-for-6, two RBI, three runs). This weekend, the Golden Eagles will enter the NCAA Tournament for a sixth time under 11th-year coach Ryan Folmar, vying for a first Super Regional appearance since 2006 and only the second in program history.

ORU went 2-0 in its pair of regular season meetings with the Cowboys this spring. The Golden Eagles topped OSU 8-5 in Stillwater on April 11 before outlasting OSU in a 9-7 win on May 2 at J.L. Johnson Stadium.

While ORU and OSU began the day as near-certain at-large bids, the Sooners secured their spot in the field as one of committee's final selections alongside Arizona, Louisiana and Troy.

Similar to last spring, when OU hit stride in mid-April and embarked on a run to the Men’s College World Series final, the Sooners flipped their fortunes in the final weeks of the regular season with 10 wins in 13 games from April 21-May 14. Yet after going 1-2 at the Big 12 Championship last week, OU entered Monday firmly on the tournament bubble, projected as the No. 64 overall seed by D1Baseball.com late Sunday night.

Conference championship winners Tulane and Charlotte represented a pair of bid stealers Sunday, further narrowing the margins around OU's pursuit of an at-large bid. But likely on the power of the Sooners’ RPI (No. 40 nationally) and the 16th toughest schedule in 2023 per D1Baseball, OU has found itself in the NCAA Tournament field for the 39th time in program history.

In placing the Sooners in the 64-team field, the tournament’s selection committee ultimately seemed to side with the assessment Johnson has maintained of OU's case for a postseason bid.

“Our RPI is really good because of our strength schedule,” the Sooners' sixth-year coach said following a series defeat to OSU on the final weekend of the regular season.

“I don't think there's anybody in our league that has a strength of schedule like ours…you can look at the difference (in the schedule). Some of those teams have won. But our strength of schedule is probably up there in the top two or three, if not one.”

