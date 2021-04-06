 Skip to main content
Sooners erase big deficit to top Golden Eagles, 14-12
COLLEGE BASEBALL: OU 14, ORU 12

Sooners erase big deficit to top Golden Eagles, 14-12

Tanner Tredaway’s three-run home run capped an Oklahoma rally as the Sooners topped Oral Roberts 14-12 Tuesday night at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman.

ORU jumped out to a quick 8-0 lead in the top of the first, sending 11 batters to the plate.

The Golden Eagles took a 2-0 lead on a home run by Joshua Cox. Three consecutive walks, an error, and another walk made the score 4-0 before a double by Anthony Martinez plated two more. Ryan Cash followed with another double to cap the scoring.

OU (14-14) struck back with four in the bottom of the first on a grand slam by Connor McKenna.

After ORU (12-16) scored twice in the top of the second, OU pulled to within 10-8 with four in the bottom half of the inning, and tied it at 10-10 in the bottom of the fourth on a two-run homer by Brett Squires.

The Golden Eagles led 12-10 after pushing across runs in the fifth and seventh innings.

OU took the lead with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. Brandon Zaragoza drew a walk and Justin Mitchell followed with a single. Tredaway then drove a 3-1 pitch over the left-field wall for a 13-12 lead. The Sooners added another run in the bottom of the eighth.

ORU got the tying run to the plate with one out, but a double play ended the game.

Martinez led ORU with a 3-for-5 effort, driving in three runs. Cox finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs as well.

OU was led by Squires and McKenna, who both went 2-for-4 with four RBIs each.

Tanner Tredaway

Tredaway
