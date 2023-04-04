That’s what a complete game looks like for Oklahoma Sooners baseball.

The offense was potent and consistent throughout the night, the defense was mostly solid and the pitching was excellent, as OU dominated Oral Roberts 12-2 Tuesday night at J.L. Johnson Stadium.

At the plate, the Sooners produced 17 hits and their second-most runs of the season. It’s just the second time in 34 games facing ORU in Tulsa that the Sooners reached double-digit runs, trailing just a 13-run output in 1987.

In addition to the stellar offense, the Sooners (16-14) received a gem of a performance on the mound from starter Braden Carmichael (1-0), making just his third start of the season. In 6 1/3 innings of work, he allowed two runs on just three hits, both home runs, while walking none and striking out four.

“It was a good night for us,” said Sooners coach Skip Johnson, whose team was 2-7 in its previous nine outings. “That’s the game of baseball. One day you can go out and play like Fido’s (butt), so to speak, and the next day you play really good. I thought today, we were going on all cylinders, had some really good at bats early in the game. Playing offense was really huge, moving guys over, getting big two-out hits was really huge in the game.”

But this was not a one-dimensional outburst, as just about every player in the Sooner lineup contributed and they scored 12 runs without a home run. Out of the starting lineup, eight different batters had hits and all nine scored runs, while the only player not to get a hit, Easton Carmichael, walked and also chipped in two RBIs thanks to two sacrifice flies. And OU scored runs in five of the first six innings and in six different ones overall.

“That was huge,” Johnson said of OU’s performance at the plate. “We played offense today, and offense is not just about hitting, it’s about getting in positions to hit, getting guys on base, putting pressure on their pitching staff. I thought we did a great job doing it. We had some big, big battles with two strikes and got some big hits.”

OU was once again led by Anthony Mackenzie, who had three hits, including a crucial two-out 2-RBI double in the fourth inning that made it 5-1, and Bryce Madron, who also had three hits and scored three runs. Sebastian Orduno had three hits and scored twice, reaching base all six times he came to the plate. Rocco Garza-Gongora had two hits and two RBIs, as did Kendall Pettis. Wallace Clark also had two RBIs.

The Sooners also scored early, going up 2-0 in the top of the first inning, before Carmichael even took the mound, and the left-hander said that made a difference for him.

“Obviously, when we score early, it makes everything else kind of feel a little better, change-up gets a little better, and nicer weather, too,” Carmichael said. “Everything was working, I just had to trust myself, trust my ability and all the work we put in, and just control what we can and let it fly.”

Johnson was impressed with Carmichael’s performance, indicating that he wanted him to move him into more of a starter’s role.

“It was good for him, he was a starter two years ago, we moved him in the bullpen, and I thought today was the right day to start him,” Johnson said. “Going after a weekend, we pitched him a little bit on Thursday night, trying to move him into that starting role on Tuesdays. He’s an older guy, he’s going to give you everything he’s got, that’s something he’s always done. He’s going to pitch.”

Carmichael just wanted to be ready to go when his turn came to take the mound.

“It means a lot,” he said of having such a strong outing. “Obviously, whenever they call my name, I’m ready to go, whether that’s in the pen, whether that’s starting, whenever it is. Obviously, just enjoying what I can and just stick with what I know and all my hard work and just let it fall into place.”

The Sooners led 5-1 after four innings but a big fifth off of ORU relief pitcher Andrew Roach pushed their advantage to 9-1. RBI singles from Garza-Gongora and Tulsa’s own Clark, who played his high school ball just up the street at Holland Hall, made it 7-1. Then, after Garza-Gongora and Clark each executed the double steal to put men on second and third with two outs, another single from Pettis brought home both.

The Sooners tacked on another run in the sixth on Garza-Gongora’s RBI single and two more in the eighth on back-to-back sacrifice flies from Clark and Jackson Nicklaus.

It was a disappointing performance for ORU (20-10), which entered the day having won five in a row and 10 of its last 11. With just four hits, there weren’t many bright spots, but a couple were the leadoff solo home runs to left field from Holden Breeze in the third inning, stretching his on-base streak to 17 contests, and Drew Stahl in the seventh.

Jonah Cox had a sixth-inning single to extend his hitting streak to 14 games, and Jake McMurray walked in the seventh to push his on-base streak to 13.

“I thought offensively, we hit a lot of balls hard, right at them and that’s the way baseball goes sometimes,” said ORU coach Ryan Folmar. “On days that you have like that, you’ve got to limit what the opponent does and we weren’t able to do that tonight. They’re pretty good, too. Let’s give them a little bit of credit, this is a good ballclub. I think we just didn’t do enough, we didn’t get the ball off the barrel enough, so any time you give up 17 hits and 12 runs, it’s going to be pretty hard to win.”

Folmar noted that the plan was just to forget about this one and move on. With a three-game conference series starting Thursday at Omaha, there’s not much time to wallow in the defeat.

“This is part of baseball,” Folmar said. “You’re not going to win them all, nobody’s ever done that. When you don’t play well and you play good teams, you’re going to get beat. For us, we got to look ahead to Thursday now, this is a big conference weekend for us. As soon as the game’s over, you got to flush it, you got to move on.”

OKLAHOMA 12, ORAL ROBERTS 2

Oklahoma;201;241;020;--;12;17;1

Oral Roberts;001;000;100;--;2;5;1

B. Carmichael, Davis (7), Campbell (7), Harrison (8), Calhoun (9) and E. Carmichael and Strong (9); Kowalski, Isaacs (3), Roach (5), Patten (5), Hart (7), Allman (9). W: B. Carmichael (1-0). L: Kowalski (1-1). HR: ORU, Stahl (6), Breeze (4).