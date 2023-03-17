ORLANDO, Fla. – Although the season ended in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Oral Roberts made more strides toward being a national player in the college basketball landscape.

The Golden Eagles won a program-best 30 games, went undefeated in 21 meetings with Summit League teams and had the nation’s longest win streak of 17 games heading into the tournament.

“I think there’s just a lot to be proud of from our players, from our staff, that we’ll take away and that will fuel us moving forward,” coach Paul Mills said.

ORU’s five losses were to quality teams, with four on the road in the regular season before running into Duke as a No. 12 seed Thursday night, perhaps the most challenging matchup in the field. The Blue Devils, a heavyweight despite being a 5 seed, scored the first 15 points and rolled 74-51.

“We’re all disappointed,” point guard Max Abmas said. “We didn’t come into the game expecting to lose. We’ll just take some time to reflect on the season and the good things that we did accomplish.”

Abmas, the No. 3 scorer in program history and the catalyst for this year’s success along with the Sweet Sixteen run in 2021, said he will “look at the future later” when asked whether he will be back for a fifth and final season.

“It would just be hard to put into words all that Max has done,” Mills said. “I’ll get around to it one day, but there’s no way in the world I could express just all he’s meant to everybody here.”

In the minutes following the season-ending defeat, Mills found comfort in knowing a team already loaded with experience could again compete for a championship next season.

“The good news for me right now is I can get them all back,” Mills said. “They all have eligibility to return. I’m not telling you that they will, but what I am telling you is that we have a group that is very invested in getting better as players.”

The roster includes seniors Connor Vanover, Carlos Jürgens, Kareem Thompson and DeShang Weaver – key pieces who also could take advantage of the additional COVID season. Two other major contributors were Issac McBride and Patrick Mwamba, juniors whose careers started elsewhere.

“Coach Mills, he gave me a chance obviously when my back was against the wall and I felt like I had nowhere to go two years ago,” McBride said. “It’s the first time in my life that I’ve actually felt a part of a brotherhood. It’s the first time in my life that I’ve actually felt proud to be part of a team, and I’ve played a lot of basketball.”

For Mills, the Summit League coach of the year who undoubtedly will be pursued for higher-profile openings, the focus has been on creating sustained success as a non-football school in hopes of making deeper runs in the tournament.

“I tell all these guys when you recruit them and bring them in, we’re trying to get a team that’s good enough to play in a Final Four,” he said. “You’ve seen it in Wichita State, VCU, Loyola Chicago just a few years ago; everybody is aware of George Mason. But you are trying to build a program that’s good enough to be in a Final Four.

“Fortunately, we’ve got the caliber of players and we’re getting a huge facility upgrade (with the Mike Carter Athletic Center). I think that’ll not only help recruiting, but it’ll help the development of our guys. I do feel that we’re building something here that hopefully can get to a Final Four.”

