Paul Mills is leaving Oral Roberts to become the head coach at Wichita State, Golden Eagles athletic director Tim Johnson confirmed to the Tulsa World on Tuesday night.

Mills met with his players late in the afternoon to inform them of his departure. He spent six seasons at ORU, compiling a 106-84 record and going to the NCAA Tournament twice.

This year, ORU went 21-0 against Summit League opponents as the only team in the country to be undefeated in conference play. The season ended last week with a 74-51 loss to Duke in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Mills, the Summit League coach of the year, had six years left on his contract after receiving an extension in 2021 following ORU's Sweet Sixteen run.

Asked this week about the possibility of Mills being linked to coaching vacancies, Johnson said: “I’m not necessarily stressed about it, but we don’t want to be reactionary. We want to be prepared for any road we might have to go down.

“We want Paul Mills to know how much we love him. He definitely knows that. We want him to be the coach here for 20 more years.”

Wichita State, which plays in the American Athletic Conference along with ORU crosstown rival Tulsa, parted ways two weeks ago with Isaac Brown, who went 48-34 in three seasons.

The Shockers are a non-football school with a storied basketball program that has made 16 NCAA Tournament appearances and twice played in the Final Four, most recently in 2013. That was a goal for Mills at ORU.

“I tell all these guys when you recruit them, when you bring them in, we’re trying to get a team that’s good enough to play in a Final Four,” Mills said last week. “You’ve seen it in Wichita State, VCU, Loyola Chicago just a few years ago; everybody is aware of George Mason. But you are trying to build a program that’s good enough to be in a Final Four.”

A 50-year-old originally from Houston, Mills spent 14 seasons as a Baylor assistant before being hired at ORU in 2017 as a replacement for Scott Sutton. Since Day 1, Mills was open about his faith, a clearly good fit at the Christian university.

“We are going to put a good product on the court,” Mills said at his introductory news conference. “And as we put this good product on the court, people are going to pay attention to it. Men are going to see this good product and we are going to praise our father who is in heaven.”