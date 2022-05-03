 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ORAL ROBERTS BASKETBALL

Paul Mills adds two transfers, brings Oral Roberts basketball squad to 12 scholarships

  • Updated
TU vs ORU

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles head coach Paul Mills has 12 scholarship players for next season.

 Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World

With the additions of transfers Connor Vanover and Demari Williams, Oral Roberts University’s men’s basketball team has all but one scholarship fulfilled.

ORU coach Paul Mills said the Golden Eagles needed help defensively.

"And both of these guys are elite at their individual package at what they do on that end of the court," Mills said. “Demari can guard multiple positions, one through four, defensively, and Connor can really rim protect."

Vanover, a 7-foot-3 junior forward, announced his commitment to ORU on Monday following a three-year stint at Arkansas. He started 10 games last season for the Razorbacks, who advanced to the Elite Eight, and 37 total games for the the team over two years. Vanover was not available for comment.

Prior to getting floor time at Arkansas, Vanover sat out the 2019-20 season due to NCAA transfer rules after playing his freshman season at California, where he started 15 games and averaged a career-best 7.5 points per game.

Before Cal, Vanover played at Baptist Prep alongside ORU's second-leading returning scorer, Issac McBride. Vanover and McBride played on back-to-back Arkansas 4A state title teams in 2016 and 2017.

Williams, a 6-6 guard, announced his commitment to ORU last week after spending one season at Arizona State. Williams spent his freshman season on the sidelines due to COVID protocols and never appeared in a game for the Sun Devils. He was unavailable for comment.

As a prep standout at Dream City Christian in Glendale, Arizona, Williams played with Shaedon Sharpe of Kentucky, who is regarded as one of the best available prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft class.

Mills also brought Patrick Mwamba, a 6-foot-7 sophomore forward who played at Texas-Arlington last season, to the team last month. Including the November signing of Camron Amboree, a high school prospect from Shadow Creek High School in Pearland, Texas, ORU is at 12 scholarship players headed into next season.

“And we’ll get 13 here soon,” Mills said.

bryce.mcKinnis@tulsaworld.com

