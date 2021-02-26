OU, OSU baseball win in walk-off fashion; ORU falls at home

No. 25 OU 4, No. 21 Auburn 3 (10)
Tyler Hardman drove in the winning run with a single in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift Oklahoma past Auburn on Friday at the Round Rock Classic in Round Rock, Texas.
The Sooners (3-2) trailed 3-0 before scoring a run in the bottom of the fifth, then added single runs in the eighth and ninth to force extra frames. Hardman brought in the tying run in the ninth with a sacrifice fly. He was 2-for-4 with three runs batted in.
Jaret Godman pitched six shutout innings in relief for OU, working the fourth through the ninth innings. Jason Ruffcorn (1-0) got the win after retiring the side in order in the top of the 10th.
OU plays Texas A&M at 6 p.m. Saturday as the Classic continues.
No. 17 OSU 3, Illinois State 2
The Cowboys celebrated their first walk-off win at O'Brate Stadium with a victory over the Redbirds.
Justin Campbell's pinch-hit single in the bottom of the ninth scored Dom Johnson from first base to improve OSU to 4-0 on the season.
Illinois State (2-1) scored in the top of the ninth to tie the game at 2. Johnson drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the ninth and was running on the pitch when Campbell singled to center, and he came all the way around to score the winner.
Brett Standlee (1-0) got the win in relief for the Cowboys.
The teams play again at 4 p.m. Saturday.
South Alabama 7, ORU 1
The visiting Jaguars scored three runs in the top of the first inning and didn't look back, winning the opener of a series at J.L. Johnson Stadium.
South Alabama (3-2) was then held scoreless until putting four runs across in the top of the seventh. ORU (1-4) scored its lone run on a solo home run by Caleb Denny in the bottom of the ninth.
Hunter Stokes was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Reid Powers 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Jaguars. James Notary (0-1) took the loss for ORU, allowing five earned runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings.
The teams are back in action with a Saturday doubleheader starting at noon.
— From staff reports