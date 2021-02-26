OU, OSU baseball win in walk-off fashion; ORU falls at home

No. 25 OU 4, No. 21 Auburn 3 (10)

Tyler Hardman drove in the winning run with a single in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift Oklahoma past Auburn on Friday at the Round Rock Classic in Round Rock, Texas.

The Sooners (3-2) trailed 3-0 before scoring a run in the bottom of the fifth, then added single runs in the eighth and ninth to force extra frames. Hardman brought in the tying run in the ninth with a sacrifice fly. He was 2-for-4 with three runs batted in.

Jaret Godman pitched six shutout innings in relief for OU, working the fourth through the ninth innings. Jason Ruffcorn (1-0) got the win after retiring the side in order in the top of the 10th.

OU plays Texas A&M at 6 p.m. Saturday as the Classic continues.

No. 17 OSU 3, Illinois State 2

The Cowboys celebrated their first walk-off win at O'Brate Stadium with a victory over the Redbirds.

Justin Campbell's pinch-hit single in the bottom of the ninth scored Dom Johnson from first base to improve OSU to 4-0 on the season.