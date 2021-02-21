ORU's Sunday game at South Dakota canceled

VERMILLION, S.D. — Oral Roberts' men's basketball Sunday game at South Dakota was canceled after a USD staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The two teams played Saturday night, and the Coyotes edged the Golden Eagles 86-84.

ORU (11-10, 8-5 Summit League) returns home for its final games of the regular season when it hosts Western Illinois at 7 p.m. Feb. 27 and 28 at the Mabee Center.

South Dakota women 76, ORU 54: South Dakota's Hannah Sjerven recorded a double-double to lead the Coyotes past the Golden Eagles.

With the win, South Dakota (14-5, 10-2 Summit) clinched the 2-seed for the upcoming Summit League Tournament held March 6-9 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Oral Roberts (6-14, 4-8) can finish anywhere between seeds five and eight.

ORU was led by Ariel Walker's 14 points.