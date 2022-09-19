ORU's Shane Anderson named Offensive Player of the Week

Oral Roberts midfielder Shane Anderson was named the Summit League Men's Soccer Offensive Peak Performer of the Week, the league announced Monday.
Anderson contributed one goal and three assists in a 2-0 week for the Golden Eagles, who shut out Incarnate Word 4-0 and defeated California Baptist 2-1. The redshirt junior scored his first career goal against Incarnate World and added an assist on ORU's second goal.
Against California Baptist, Anderson earned assists on both Golden Eagle goals, including the game-winner in the 38th minute.