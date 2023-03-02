After an undefeated run through the Summit League, Oral Roberts claimed four of the six individual awards from the conference.

Receiving recognition were Paul Mills, coach of the year; Max Abmas, player of the year; and Connor Vanover, defensive player of the year and newcomer of the year. Issac McBride also was on the all-conference second team.

Mills earned his first coach of the year honor after guiding the Golden Eagles to the second perfect season in the league’s 41-year history. ORU will be the top seed when the conference tournament begins Friday in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Abmas is the player of the year for the second time in his storied career after leading the league with 23.5 points per game and 68 3-pointers. He also is on the first team for a third year in a row.

Vanover, a 7-5 transfer from Arkansas, averaged 12.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.1 blocks in league play. He is on the first team along with Abmas, St. Thomas guard Andrew Rohde, South Dakota State guard Zeke Mayo, North Dakota State forward Grant Nelson and Western Illinois guard Trenton Massner.

McBride, who averaged 12.6 points, was joined on the second team by Kansas City backcourt duo Shemarri Allen and RayQuawndis Mitchell, St. Thomas forward Parker Bjorklund and South Dakota State forward Matt Dentlinger.

2023 Summit League Awards

First Team All-Summit League

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts^** (Sr., G)

Trenton Massner, Western Illinois* (Sr., G)

Zeke Mayo, South Dakota State (So., G)

Grant Nelson, North Dakota State (Jr., F)

Andrew Rohde, St. Thomas (Fr., G)

Connor Vanover, Oral Roberts (Sr., F)

Second Team All-Summit League

Shemarri Allen, Kansas City (Sr., G)

Parker Bjorklund, St. Thomas (Gr., F)

Matt Dentlinger, South Dakota State** (Gr., F)

Issac McBride, Oral Roberts (Jr., G)

RayQuawndis Mitchell, Kansas City (Gr., G)

Honorable Mention All-Summit League

Tommy Bruner, Denver (Jr., G)

Frankie Fidler, Omaha (So., G)

Tasos Kamateros, South Dakota (Sr., F)

Kruz Perrott-Hunt, South Dakota* (Sr., G)

Boden Skunberg, North Dakota State (Jr., G)

^Player of the year automatically earns a spot on the first team

*Previous all-league selections noted above

All-Defensive Team

Shemarri Allen, Kansas City (Sr., G)

Matt Mims, South Dakota State (Jr., G)

Grant Nelson, North Dakota State (Jr., F)

Connor Vanover, Oral Roberts (Sr., F)

Jesiah West, Western Illinois (Jr., F)

All-Newcomer Team

Tommy Bruner, Denver (Jr., G)

William Kyle III, South Dakota State (Fr., F)

RayQuawndis Mitchell, Kansas City (Gr., G)

Andrew Rohde, St. Thomas (Fr., G)

Connor Vanover, Oral Roberts (Sr., F)

Player of the Year

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts

Defensive Player of the Year

Connor Vanover, Oral Roberts

Sixth Man of the Year

Matt Norman, North Dakota

Freshman of the Year

Andrew Rohde, St. Thomas

Newcomer of the Year

Connor Vanover, Oral Roberts

Coach of the Year

Paul Mills, Oral Roberts