Last year, Oral Roberts coach Paul Mills spent three hours giving Patrick Mwamba an in-depth recruiting pitch at a Dallas-area Starbucks.

Mwamba, a coveted forward in the transfer portal, eventually interrupted Mills: “Coach, you’ve been talking for three hours. I just want you to know you can (stop talking) because all I want to do is win.”

When Mills told Mwamba ORU would win with him, the response quickly followed: “I’ll come.”

With Mwamba contributing eight points per game and providing a crucial spark off the bench, the Golden Eagles have won 30 games including 17 in a row. Mwamba scored 20 points against North Dakota State on Tuesday night in the Summit League championship to help punch a ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

“This is crazy to me, to win a championship,” Mwamba said in the postgame. “It’s been four years that I’ve been playing college basketball and to have a championship, which I wanted so badly, it feels unreal. I’m just happy to be here.”

While Mwamba carried the huge championship trophy to the locker room, Mills asked him, “Are you going to carry that on a bad ankle?” The answer was yes.

Mwamba’s status for the game was in doubt after a Monday ankle injury, but he wasn’t going to let it stop him. He scored 17 points in Tuesday’s first half, driven by a desire to make the tournament for the first time after coming up short in three seasons at UT Arlington.

“You’re just so happy for him because all he wanted to do was win,” Mills said Thursday. “He is paramount to our success, but he’s such a wonderful example of a guy who’s about the right thing and who works.”

One of 12 siblings, Mwamba was raised in the Congo and attended NBA Academy Africa, formed as a partnership between the NBA and the SEED Project to use basketball as a platform to engage youth in academic, athletic and leadership programs.

Mwamba became the first NBA Academy Africa graduate to sign with a Division I school and learned English after his arrival in America. His story has become one of inspiration to kids back home.

“In our locker room, his energy is so contagious,” Mills said. “He’s such a wonderful kid. We’re just blessed to (have him). … We wouldn’t be where we are without him.”

When Mwamba got to ORU’s campus, he enthusiastically went to work, embracing offseason conditioning and spending extra time in the gym. With a championship secured and a potential run in the NCAA Tournament ahead, that effort has paid off.

“It didn’t start in March; it didn’t start in February,” Mwamba said. “It started in May when we were working out, going at 6 in the morning and at 7 p.m. ... This is that showing up.”