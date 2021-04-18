ORU's next athletic director, Tim Johnson: 'This is kind of all I've wanted to do and all I've worked toward'

When other children were dreaming of becoming the next Michael Jordan or Troy Aikman, Tim Johnson was mapping out his future.
“For as long as I can remember -- since I was a kid -- I wanted to be an athletic director,” Johnson said. “This is kind of all I’ve wanted to do and all I’ve worked toward.”
A 39-year-old originally from Bartlesville, Johnson has spent his career methodically climbing the industry ladder, earning the trust of key figures and being handed a significant amount of responsibility at each stop.
After six years of proving his value at Oral Roberts, he will take over as the Golden Eagles’ athletic director Aug. 1 amid the retirement of Mike Carter following a 27-year run in the position. The transition will be officially announced at a news conference Monday afternoon.
“I believe Tim is well-prepared and will do a great job as the athletic director,” Carter said. “I look forward to the bright days ahead for Golden Eagle athletics.”
Johnson’s resume is substantial. He earned his bachelor’s and law degrees from Arkansas, working on Houston Nutt’s football staff in 2002-07 and practicing law while in Fayetteville.
From there, he was an assistant athletic director for five years at Clemson, where he was heavily involved in the football program’s emergence as an annual contender and received his master’s in business administration. He also studied under athletic director Terry Don Phillips, who became his mentor.
“I almost felt like his right-hand man with the different decisions we were making and the different things we were doing, particularly with Clemson football,” Johnson said. “I really felt that I was blessed to be able to get into it as quickly as I did and learn the things that I did as quickly as I did, too.”
When the deputy athletic director position opened up at ORU in 2015, Johnson saw a prime opportunity to move closer to his family in Bartlesville and his wife’s family in Arkansas while also advancing his career.
“In this business, you know you have to move around a little bit if you want to continue to progress,” he said. “It’s kind of similar to how a head coach becomes a head coach. You can either work somewhere for a long time and hope to maybe get a promotion, or move to a mid-major level and get there quicker. … I remember thinking if I went the mid-major route, I’d love to be back home and be back around my family.”
ORU viewed Johnson as someone who could come in and get donors on board with his enthusiasm and forward thinking. Under his leadership, the Golden Eagle Club increased its membership by 315 percent.
“He had been a very good fundraiser at Clemson,” Carter said. “It wasn’t until he arrived here that I realized how broad his background was in contract negotiations, program administration and doing presentations. I learned that as time went on.”
Johnson has shown a natural ability to assess situations and envision they could be better. In addition to setting fundraising records, he spurred campaigns to renovate facilities for baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball and aided in constructing ORU’s first on-campus track and tennis complex.
“I kind of consider myself a program builder and kind of a culture driver,” he said. “I’ve probably got a little bit of coach Nutt and coach (Dabo) Swinney in me, just in the fact that I love to get in there and build stuff. We’ve really been able to do that here.”
Johnson negotiated the athletic department’s Nike contract in 2018 that more than tripled the value received by ORU, and he led the charge to update the athletic logo. He also has played a role in the basketball program’s rebuild that included a Sweet Sixteen run this past season and has led to another project, the addition of an athletic center next to the Mabee Center.
“For a long, long time, we’ve known what an athletic department can do and firsthand I saw it at Clemson when we made the philosophy of we’re going to make the football team good and it’s going to lift all boats,” Johnson said. “The same thing is true with ORU and knowing we can this basketball team something really special and obviously with what’s about to happen it’s going to lift all boats. It’s going to impact the university incredibly.”