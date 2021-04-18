ORU's next athletic director, Tim Johnson: 'This is kind of all I've wanted to do and all I've worked toward'

“I almost felt like his right-hand man with the different decisions we were making and the different things we were doing, particularly with Clemson football,” Johnson said. “I really felt that I was blessed to be able to get into it as quickly as I did and learn the things that I did as quickly as I did, too.”

When the deputy athletic director position opened up at ORU in 2015, Johnson saw a prime opportunity to move closer to his family in Bartlesville and his wife’s family in Arkansas while also advancing his career.

“In this business, you know you have to move around a little bit if you want to continue to progress,” he said. “It’s kind of similar to how a head coach becomes a head coach. You can either work somewhere for a long time and hope to maybe get a promotion, or move to a mid-major level and get there quicker. … I remember thinking if I went the mid-major route, I’d love to be back home and be back around my family.”

ORU viewed Johnson as someone who could come in and get donors on board with his enthusiasm and forward thinking. Under his leadership, the Golden Eagle Club increased its membership by 315 percent.