ORU's Moore named Summit League Player of the Week

Oral Roberts freshman Tirzah Moore earned the first Summit League Women's Basketball Player of the Week award of her career, league officials released Monday. She averaged 24.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 62% from the field to help the Golden Eagles to a 3-0 week.

In ORU's 93-74 win over Western Illinois, Moore led all players in scoring with 25 points on 11-for-14 shooting from the field. She also pulled down a game-best eight rebounds and dished out a pair of assists.

Against North Dakota State, she topped ORU with 18 points and a team-leading seven rebounds to propel the Golden Eagles to a 68-64 win.

Moore rounded out the week pouring in a career-high 29 points on 10-for-18 shooting to lead Oral Roberts to an 89-73 win over North Dakota. She also pulled down eight rebounds and had four steals.