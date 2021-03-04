 Skip to main content
ORU's Max Abmas named Summit League Player of the Year

  Updated
Western Illinois at ORU

ORU's Max Abmas dribbles past Western Illinois' Colton Sandage during their game at the Mabee Center on the Oral Roberts University campus in Tulsa on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

Oral Roberts men's basketball guard Max Abmas was chosen as The Summit League Player of the Year, as announced by the league office Thursday.

ORU forward Kevin Obanor joined Abmas on the All-Summit first team. Redshirt senior RJ Glasper was named to the league's All-Newcomer Team.

A sophomore, Abmas is the NCAA's leading scorer this season at 24.7 points per game and third in the country at 4.0 3-pointers per game. He is the only NCAA player this season to score 40 or more points in a game twice and has nine consecutive outings with at least 20 points.

Obanor, a redshirt junior, is the only league player to average a double-double this season, with 18.6 points and 10.0 rebounds per contest. His 12 double-doubles rank eighth in the nation. Glasper averages 11 points per game and has hit a high of 17 twice this season.

The Golden Eagles play North Dakota at 5:45 p.m. Sunday in the first round of the Summit League Tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

ORU women pick up Summit honors

Oral Roberts' Tierney Coleman was named Summit League Freshman of the Year on Thursday, in addition to making the All-Newcomer Team.

Her teammate, senior Keni Jo Lippe, was named second team All-Summit League.

Coleman is averaging 13 points per game this season, and is shooting 42.1% from 3-point range in conference games. Lippe is averaging 16.7 points and is shooting 39.1% from the field for the season.

ORU faces South Dakota at 2:45 p.m. Saturday in the first round of the Summit League Tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

 ORU Marketing

