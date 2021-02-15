ORU's Max Abmas named national player of the week and Summit League player of the week

After putting together the best weekend of his career, Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas was named the Lou Henson National Mid-Major Player of the Week, it was announced by College Insider Inc. on Monday. He also was named Summit League Player of the Week for the first time in his career.

The sophomore averaged 36 points per game in a pair of outings against conference preseason favorite South Dakota State at the Mabee Center. He also recorded 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 58% (11-of-19) from 3-point range.

He jumped to second in the nation in scoring, averaging 23.2 points per game and is third connecting on 3.7 triples per contest.

Abmas went off for a career-best 42 points Saturday afternoon hitting 14-of-20 shots, including 5-of-8 from distance, registering the second-most points in a single game by a NCAA player this season. It was ORU's first 40-point game since Moses Ehambe had 40 at Western Illinois Feb. 14, 2008.

The native of Rockwall, Texas, followed that with a 30-point effort Sunday and now has tallied five games with at least 30 points this season.